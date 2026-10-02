Nailed It Roofing Pros Named 2026 BBB Winner Of Distinction For Roofing Contractors

Colt Laird and Jake Campos receive the 2026 BBB Winner of Distinction award for Roofing Contractors

Greater Houston roofing contractor recognized for its commitment to quality, customer service, integrity and excellence.

- Colt LairdMAGNOLIA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nailed It Roofing Pros, a Greater Houston residential and commercial roofing contractor, has been named a 2026 Winner of Distinction at the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas Awards for Excellence.The recognition was presented during the 2026 BBB Awards for Excellence on September 30 and honors businesses that demonstrate a commitment to quality, customer service, ethical business practices and excellence in the communities they serve.For Nailed It Roofing Pros, the award represents an important milestone as the company continues expanding its presence throughout the Greater Houston area.“We started Nailed It Roofing Pros with a very simple belief: if you take care of people, communicate honestly and refuse to cut corners, you can build something that lasts,” said Colt Laird, Owner of Nailed It Roofing Pros.“Receiving this recognition from the Better Business Bureau means a great deal to our entire team because those are the same values we try to bring to every homeowner and business we serve.”Nailed It Roofing Pros provides commercial and residential roofing services throughout Greater Houston, including roof inspections, repairs, replacements, storm damage restoration, emergency roofing services and new roof installations.With more than 40 years of combined roofing and construction experience across its team, the company has built its approach around straightforward recommendations, quality workmanship and helping property owners make informed decisions about their roofs.“Most people don't think about their roof until something goes wrong,” Laird said.“When a homeowner is dealing with a leak or storm damage, they're not just looking for someone who can install shingles. They're trusting someone with their home. We take that responsibility seriously.”The BBB Awards for Excellence recognize businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Greater Houston and South Texas region that demonstrate a commitment to quality and trust in the marketplace. Being named a Winner of Distinction reflects Nailed It Roofing Pros' focus on delivering a high level of service while building lasting relationships with its customers and community.The recognition comes as Nailed It Roofing Pros continues growing its residential and commercial roofing operations throughout communities including Magnolia, Tomball, The Woodlands, Cypress, Spring, Conroe, Katy and the Greater Houston area.“This award belongs to our entire team,” Laird added.“From the first phone call to the final inspection, there are a lot of people who have to care about doing the job right. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished, grateful to the customers who have trusted us with their homes and businesses, and excited about what we're building for the future.”About Nailed It Roofing ProsNailed It Roofing Pros is a residential and commercial roofing contractor serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Greater Houston area. Backed by more than 40 years of combined roofing and construction experience, the company provides roof inspections, repairs, replacements, storm damage restoration, emergency roofing, commercial roofing and new construction roofing services.Nailed It Roofing Pros is committed to providing honest recommendations, dependable service and quality craftsmanship while helping customers protect one of their most important investments.For more information or to schedule a roof inspection, visit NailedItRoofingPros or call 713-909-0480.Media ContactNailed It Roofing ProsColt Laird506 Honea Egypt Rd., Suite 904Magnolia, TX 77354713-909-0480...NailedItRoofingPros

Colt Laird

Nailed It Roofing Pros

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Nailed It Roofing Pros Named 2026 BBB Winner of Distinction For Roofing Contractors News Provided By Illumination Marketing October 02, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services



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