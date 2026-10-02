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Viral Video: Little Girl Pleads With Man To Spare Her Mother! (WATCH)

Viral Video: Little Girl Pleads With Man To Spare Her Mother! (WATCH)


2026-10-02 03:30:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A disturbing incident in Bengaluru was captured on video after a woman witnessed a little girl repeatedly pleading with a man not to hit her mother. Concerned by what she saw, the woman recorded the incident and alerted the Bengaluru Police for help.

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In the video, the child can be heard repeatedly asking the man not to hurt her mother as the tense situation unfolds. The girl's desperate pleas have drawn attention online, with viewers expressing concern over the child witnessing the alleged confrontation.

The woman who recorded the video said she contacted the police after witnessing the incident. Police personnel arrived at the spot shortly after receiving her complaint and took the man away. The woman was also seen thanking the police in the video for responding quickly to her call.

The exact circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear. The identities of those involved and details of the complaint have not been independently verified. The video has since sparked concern among social media users, particularly over the child's presence during the alleged incident. The police response has also drawn attention, with the woman expressing her appreciation after officers arrived and took the man away.

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AsiaNet News

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