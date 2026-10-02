Bayer To Invest $2.2 Billion In A New Manufacturing Site In Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Albany, Ohio, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Bayer and JobsOhio today to announce Bayer's plans to invest $2.2 billion in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing site in New Albany, Ohio.

Bayer is expected to create around 600 high-value jobs in the New Albany International Business Park and roughly 1,500 construction jobs during the facility's construction.

“Bayer is a globally respected life sciences company that could have chosen to build this new facility anywhere in the United States - and it chose Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine.“This project firmly solidifies Ohio's place among global biomanufacturing leaders as a destination for life sciences investment.”

Building on more than $7 billion in U.S. pharma R&D and manufacturing spending over the past five years, the project is a central element of Bayer's long-term growth strategy and commitment to innovation and patient access in its largest pharmaceuticals market.

“Bayer has long seen the United States as a key manufacturing base and innovation hub. This landmark investment underscores our commitment,” said Bayer CEO Bill Anderson.“The new site will be home to manufacturing expertise and a skilled workforce that will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality medicines to patients both in the United States and abroad.”

The flexible, modular campus will be designed to combine drug substance and drug product manufacturing, leverage advanced digital and automation technologies, and support Bayer's growing portfolio in oncology, cardiovascular and renal care. By building in Ohio, Bayer strengthens the reliability of America's medicine supply.

“Bayer's $2.2 billion investment is a direct result of Ohio's commitment to innovation and infrastructure and creating the environment for businesses to succeed,” said Senator Bernie Moreno.“We beat out many other states for this project. When completed, it could employ around 600 people making medicine here. Ohio keeps proving it is the best place in America to do business, and this does not happen without strong leadership.”

The first module, dedicated to drug substance manufacturing, is expected to become operational in 2031. A second module for drug product manufacturing is planned to follow in 2034. The new site will complement Bayer's U.S. pharmaceuticals headquarters in Whippany, N.J., and its other sites in Pittsburgh, Pa.; Berkeley, Calif.; Cambridge, Mass.; Research Triangle Park, N.C.; and San Diego, Calif.

Ohio's Biomanufacturing Workforce Readiness

Bayer's planned investment in a flexible, modular pharmaceutical manufacturing campus marks a major step forward for the state's growing biomanufacturing industry and reinforces the Columbus Region's critical mass in life sciences and biomanufacturing.

Workforce readiness was central to Ohio's appeal. Bayer will draw on the Ohio Life Science Training Center, under construction and scheduled to open in summer 2027, to train Ohioans to work as biomanufacturing operators and technicians. JobsOhio is investing up to $30 million in the center, alongside nearly $8 million from the City of New Albany, the State of Ohio and The New Albany Company, as part of a strategy that makes life sciences an economic development priority for the state.

“Bayer didn't just choose a site. It chose a workforce,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“The Ohio Life Science Training Center exists to prepare Ohioans for careers in STEM, and it's already paying off. Together, JobsOhio, Ohio Life Sciences, the City of New Albany and Columbus State are building the talent pipeline that will ensure the future of medicine is built in Ohio.”

Infrastructure that Supports the Speed of Business

Best-in-class infrastructure and shovel-ready sites are among the reasons CNBC named Ohio the No. 1 state for business in 2026. Two decades of master planning in New Albany to ensure access to power, water, and infrastructure allow projects like this move quickly. Bayer joins a growing life sciences cluster in the New Albany International Business Park that includes Amgen, Hims & Hers, American Regent and Pharmavite.

These companies benefit from operating inside the Ohio Discovery Corridor - which connects nine world-class medical and research facilities and leading academic institutions - providing access to 39,000 annual STEM graduates, a $1B annual NIH-funded research engine and collaborative partnerships that drive ground-breaking research and innovation.

“Bayer's investment builds upon the momentum we are creating both locally and statewide, including the recently announced Ohio Life Science Training Center. The New Albany International Business Park will be home to the nearly $38 million, state-of-the-art biomanufacturing training facility, the first of its kind in Ohio,” said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding.“Together, these investments are creating high-value career opportunities and building the workforce needed to support the continued growth of this important industry.”

The new Bayer facility will also form part of a new U.S.-based collaboration ecosystem. The ambition is to connect cutting-edge academic innovation with advanced manufacturing expertise to create a strong ecosystem that supports future-ready pharmaceutical production.

“Bayer's decision is a powerful statement about the Columbus Region's growing position as a global center for life sciences,” said Jonas Peterson, chief economic development officer and president of One Columbus.“Our location provides exceptional access to major North American markets, while our talent has the depth to support the sophisticated work driving the future of medicine. Bayer is joining a region with real momentum in life sciences, and the capacity and ambition to lead what comes next.”

The Bayer project will pursue a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development at a future Tax Credit Authority meeting. The company also plans to pursue JobsOhio assistance for the project, which would be made public after a final agreement is executed.

For more on the project, explore the media kit, which includes photos, videos, and supporting materials.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

“The United States is a key market for Bayer's Pharmaceuticals division. This expansion is another important step to grow our pharmaceuticals business and to meet the demand of our customers and patients in the U.S., our fastest-growing pharmaceuticals market, and beyond.”

- Sebastian Guth, Chief Operating Officer, Bayer Pharmaceuticals and President, Bayer U.S.

“The facility will be a strong strategic addition to our global Product Supply network. As we continue to invest in our existing manufacturing sites around the globe, our planned presence in Ohio will further enhance our ability to serve our markets with greater resilience and reliability.”

- Holger Weintritt, Head of Product Supply at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals division

“Bayer's decision to expand its presence in Ohio is great news for innovation and economic growth in our state. This new facility will open new opportunities for consequential academic-industry partnerships and scientific discoveries that will transform the future of healthcare and the life sciences. We're excited for Ohio State researchers to work alongside Bayer teams toward our shared goals, and we're especially proud of the integral role that our university and Ohio higher education partners play in securing economic wins like this for our state.”

- Ravi Bellamkonda, president of The Ohio State University

“Our region is primed to drive the next wave of biopharmaceutical growth. The New Albany Business Park supports this momentum, having attracted global life sciences companies American Regent, Amgen and Pharmavite, among others, to establish and grow their Ohio footprint. These industry leaders already employ more than 2,660 people in our Business Park, a total bolstered by Amgen's 350 job expansion opening in New Albany in 2027. To sustain this growth, the Ohio Life Science Training Center will launch in New Albany in 2027, equipping potential employees with the skills needed for advanced manufacturing opportunities. We celebrate the commitment of Bayer, a leading global biopharmaceutical company that will provide more high-paying jobs and investment that benefits our state and the greater Columbus region.”

-William Ebbing, President and CEO, The New Albany Company

“Ohio wins transformational investments like this because we listen to industry and act early. Bayer told us workforce readiness was essential, and our collective investment in the Ohio Life Science Training Center gave them confidence that Ohio can deliver.”

- Eddie Pauline, President and CEO, Ohio Life Sciences

"The opportunity to connect education with a growing industry, expose students to future career pathways and help them understand the skills needed for high-quality, good-paying jobs is incredibly valuable. We look forward to exploring opportunities to build meaningful connections that benefit our students, our schools and the greater New Albany community.”

- Dr. Jason Fine, Superintendent, New Albany-Plain Local Schools



About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission,“Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company's products and services are designed to support efforts to master major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to .

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through

The Ohio Discovery Corridor connects nine anchor institutions - Case Western Reserve University, Cincinnati Cancer Center, Cincinnati Children's, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland State University, Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ohio State University, University Hospitals, and the University of Cincinnati - across Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati to form the state's life science innovation platform. This network provides companies with access to 39,000 annual STEM graduates, a $1B annual NIH-funded research engine, and physical space needed to bring innovative medicines and devices from benchtop to bedside. Powered by a $400+ million investment from JobsOhio and the State of Ohio, the Ohio Discovery Corridor is building the workforce, technology, and infrastructure to prepare the state and the world for the future of the life sciences industry. If you or your company are interested in joining us as we build, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to“Bayer” or“the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.

Contacts for media inquiries:

Sue Ann Pentecost, Bayer, 910-221-6446

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Matt Englehart, JobsOhio, 614-300-1152

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CONTACT: Matt Englehart JobsOhio 614-300-1152...