The Chartered Institute Of Brewers And Distillers Launches Its Latest Short Course - Beer Haze, Stabilisation And Filtration

MENAFN - Pressat) The Chartered Institute of Brewers and Distillers (CIBD), the most widely recognised provider of technical education in the brewing industry, has launched a brand new self-assessed and on demand technical course – Beer Haze, Stabilisation and Filtration.

The Beer Haze, Stabilisation and Filtration course is the latest in a hugely popular series of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) short courses. It provides the very latest scientific knowledge relating to beer haze and offers expert advice on how to manage the brewing process to prevent it, or enhance its stability in hazy beer styles. The course also covers beer filtration and stabilisation in detail, from the principles of filtration to expert guidance on filter selection and implementation.

This course was developed by and in collaboration with renowned brewing scientists and filtration experts.

The Beer Haze, Stabilisation and Filtration course provides the same technical excellence found in all CIBD qualifications, without the need to sit a formal exam.

The course includes a downloadable PDF with scientific information such as:

The composition of chill haze, permanent haze and stable haze Target dose rates for beer stabilising agents and haze additives Step by step instructions for measuring and predicting haze Details of tests used to predict beer filterability Technical specifications of each type of filter aid The advantages and disadvantages of each filter type

The course features engaging text, countless illustrations, animations, quizzes, and games to help enhance learning. At the end of the course, learners receive a Certificate of Completion.

On this announcement, Stuart Howe, Technical Development Manager, explains:

“Beer is judged almost as much on its appearance as it is on its flavour. As brewers we must ensure the beer we present to consumers has the clarity or level of haze required to delight. Whether their beer must be pristinely clear or invitingly hazy the Beer Haze, Stabilisation and Filtration short course provides brewers with the knowledge required to create beers that look consistently enticing.”