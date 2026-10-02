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Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial Corp.


2026-10-02 03:13:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Accord Financial Corp.: Today announced a short-term extension of its main credit facility from October 31, to November 30. Along with the extension, the total commitment has been reduced from $70 million to $65 million. Accord Financial Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.75.

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