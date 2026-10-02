Indonesian Police Thwart Alleged Illegal Rp30 Bln Aircraft Engine Import

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (NNN) -- Indonesian police have uncovered the alleged illegal import of three used turbofan aircraft engines worth about Rp30 billion (RM6.85 million) from Singapore into Batam, Riau Islands province.

Riau Islands Police Public Relations Division Head Senior Commissioner Nona Pricillia Ohei said four suspects had been arrested and were being held by the Riau Islands Police over their alleged roles in shipping and bringing in the engines.

She said investigators found the engines at Jalan Duyung in Batu Ampar, Batam, on Aug 14 after receiving information about used goods being brought in from overseas.

“The modus operandi involved bringing used aircraft engines from Singapore into Batam without fulfilling the required import documents and regulations.

“Police seized the three engines, estimated to be worth about Rp30 billion, along with documents related to their import,” she said in a statement.

Further investigations found that the engines had been in Batam for about seven months before they were discovered while being moved between warehouses, according to Indonesian news agency Antara.

The news agency reported that documents seized by investigators indicated Jakarta as the intended destination for the engines, which were reportedly to be used as aircraft spare parts.

The four suspects face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of Rp5 billion (RM1.14 million) under Indonesia's trade laws.

--NNN