Postdoctoral Research Officer, London School of Economics and Political Science

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Laura Serra is a Research Officer at the Electoral Psychology Observatory at the LSE. Laura's research focuses on how demographic characteristics, particurlarly age and generations, affect political behaviour and attitudes.

Before joining the EPO, Laura was a Lecturer in Politics and Research Methods at Royal Holloway, University of London, where she also completed her PhD. Her doctoral research examined the age-gap in British partisanship through the perspective of intergenerational value change, the expansion of higher education, the effect of targeted partisan appeals, and the increasingly delayed transition into adulthood. For this research, Laura was awarded the 2024 McDougall Trust Prize for the best dissertation in the field of elections, electoral systems, and representation.

–present Postdoctoral Research Officer, London School of Economics and Political Science

2023 Royal Holloway, University of London, PhD Politics

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