Jay Silverstein

Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Forensics, Nottingham Trent University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Jay specialises in the archaeology of warfare and has extensive experience in the study of conflict, imperialism, and the Rise and Fall of complex societies. His Master's Research focused on the Sea Peoples and the collapse of the Bronze Age and his Doctoral research centred on the archaeology of the Aztec-Tarascan Imperial frontier.

Jay has 17 years of experience searching for MIAs from past wars including WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Jay developed a nationally recognized Enterprise GIS to track the investigation and recovery of 80,000 missing persons. Jay is a director of the study of the Graeco-Roman city of Thmouis (Tell Timai) in the Nile Delta. The well-preserved city offers an opportunity to analyze the cultural transformations associated with Greek and Roman imperialism and the evolution of religions from the indigenous Egyptian pantheon through Christianity.

His theoretical interests focus on the rise and fall of complex societies, imperialism, archaeological manifestations of social power, ancient hydraulic ecological adaptations, warfare, GIS, and urban development. He has led expeditions around the globe studying ancient civilizations and past wars.

–present Senior Lecturer in Archaeology, Nottingham Trent University

Experience