Associate Professor of Education, Old Dominion University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Pietro A. Sasso has over twenty years of administrative and teaching experience in post secondary education. Dr. Sasso uses his positionality to engage in humanistic research and teaching to help center the voices of college students for the next generation of reflective and critical higher education professionals to further disrupt systems of oppression, power, and privilege that perpetuate educational inequity and racial injustice. His research amplifies the voices of college students through interrogating the themes of the college experience, student success, and educational equity in co-curricular spaces. He has over 100 scholarly publications including over 90 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters, as well as 12 co-edited books supported by over 130 conference presentations. He has been recognized for his research with awards from the American College Personnel Association (ACPA), Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors (AFA), Texas Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrators (TACUSPA), and Faculty Excellence Award in Research (Delaware State University). He is currently a faculty research fellow with the Penn State University Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity & Sorority Research.

–present Associate Professor of Education, Old Dominion University

Experience