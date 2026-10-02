Russian Drone Crashes Onto Highway In Poltava Region, Truck Catches Fire
"An enemy UAV crashed onto the roadway of the Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhansky highway in Poltava district. As a result of the crash, a truck caught fire. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured," the post said.Read also: Zelensky: Russia launched over 100 attack drones at Ukraine overnight, nearly 50 of them jet-powered
As Ukrinform reported, in Lubny district of Poltava region, a Russian drone struck an energy facility.
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