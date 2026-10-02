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Russian Drone Crashes Onto Highway In Poltava Region, Truck Catches Fire

Russian Drone Crashes Onto Highway In Poltava Region, Truck Catches Fire


2026-10-02 03:08:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy UAV crashed onto the roadway of the Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhansky highway in Poltava district. As a result of the crash, a truck caught fire. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured," the post said.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia launched over 100 attack drones at Ukraine overnight, nearly 50 of them jet-powered

As Ukrinform reported, in Lubny district of Poltava region, a Russian drone struck an energy facility.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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