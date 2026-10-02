Russians Strike Center Of Novhorod-Siverskyi With Lancet Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Novhorod-Siverskyi. Today, October 2, at 15:10, a strike by a Lancet-type loitering munition was recorded in the city center," he wrote.

The head of the district administration said that information about casualties and the extent of the damage was still being clarified.

Russian drone crashes onto highway in Poltava region, truck catches fire

As Ukrinform reported, on September 30, a Russian UAV struck an enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region. Two civilian men were injured and taken to hospital.