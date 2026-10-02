Russians Strike Center Of Novhorod-Siverskyi With Lancet Drone
"Novhorod-Siverskyi. Today, October 2, at 15:10, a strike by a Lancet-type loitering munition was recorded in the city center," he wrote.
The head of the district administration said that information about casualties and the extent of the damage was still being clarified.Read also: Russian drone crashes onto highway in Poltava region, truck catches fire
As Ukrinform reported, on September 30, a Russian UAV struck an enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region. Two civilian men were injured and taken to hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment