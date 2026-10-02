Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Restrictions On Saturday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the national power grid operator Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"No restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Saturday," the company said.

Ukrenergo urged consumers to shift the use of high-power appliances to the period between 10:00 and 16:00.

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The company noted that the situation in the power system could change as a result of Russian shelling and advised people to follow updates on Ukrenergo's and regional energy companies' official pages.

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of October 2, new Russian attacks had left consumers without electricity in six regions of Ukraine.