Russian Drone Attacks Gas Workers' Vehicle In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Department of Integrated Communications of Naftogaz Ukraine reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

The strike occurred as the workers were traveling to carry out repair work in one of the settlements of the Zolochiv community. The crew consisted of five people. They spotted the drone in time and managed to leave the vehicle before it was hit.

"Fortunately, none of our employees were injured. At the same time, this incident once again confirms that the enemy is deliberately targeting people who are working to restore gas infrastructure," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz Ukraine.

Russian forces strike Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: Two killed, injury toll rises to 33

This was already the 14th Russian attack on Gas Networks employees since the beginning of 2026. Overall, during this period, gas workers from the Naftogaz Group have dealt with nearly 3,300 emergency situations caused by enemy shelling.

As reported, in the Zaporizhzhia region, an electrician working for Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo was attacked by an enemy drone. The worker sustained a serious injury as a result of the attack.

Photo: Naftogaz