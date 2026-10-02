Russian Drone Attacks Kyiv's South Bridge Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another strike on the South Bridge. Let me remind you that after several enemy attacks, the bridge is currently closed to road traffic and the metro," Klitschko wrote.

He said emergency services were heading to the site.

As reported, public transport movement across some bridges in Kyiv has been temporarily restricted due to enemy attacks.

Russian drone attacks gas workers' vehicle in Kharkiv region

The previous day, the enemy struck the roadway of the South Bridge. Metro and surface public transportation services were suspended. Overnight, Russian forces attacked the South Bridge again.