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Warehouses Catch Fire In Kyiv Region Following Russian Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
Emergency services are working at the scene. No casualties have been reported.Read also: Air pollution recorded in three cities in Kyiv region
As reported, a warehouse building was damaged in the Fastiv district, Kyiv region, overnight on October 2 as a result of a Russian drone attack.
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