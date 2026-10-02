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Warehouses Catch Fire In Kyiv Region Following Russian Attack

Warehouses Catch Fire In Kyiv Region Following Russian Attack


2026-10-02 03:08:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Emergency services are working at the scene. No casualties have been reported.

Read also: Air pollution recorded in three cities in Kyiv region

As reported, a warehouse building was damaged in the Fastiv district, Kyiv region, overnight on October 2 as a result of a Russian drone attack.

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