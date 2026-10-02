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Russians Attack Dnipro, Apartment Building Catches Fire
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in an apartment building," he wrote.
Information on casualties is being clarified.Read also: Russian forces strike Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: Two killed, injury toll rises to 33
As reported, Russian forces shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times on October 2, damaging houses and infrastructure.
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