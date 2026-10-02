Four More Children Returned From Temporarily Occupied Part Of Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook.

"Four more children from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region have been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. They are two boys and two girls aged between 6 and 16," the statement said.

According to Prokudin, the most important thing is that the children are now safe. They are currently staying at the Hope and Recovery centers, where they are receiving psychological support, assistance with documents, safe shelter, and everything they need to recover.

Another 15 Ukrainians return from temporarily occupied territories - Lubinets

The children were returned as part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA, with the assistance of the charitable organization Save Ukraine.

According to the report, 208 children have now been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region since the beginning of the year.

"Thank you to everyone who helps bring our children back. We will continue working until every child from the Kherson region who is in occupation returns home," Prokudin said.

In August-September this year, 41 Ukrainian citizens, including four children and five teenagers, returned home from the temporarily occupied territories through the Mokrany-Domanove border crossing in the Volyn region.

Photo: BringKidsBack