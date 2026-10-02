Two People, Including Child, Injured In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region
"The enemy injured two residents of Hostomel, including an eight-year-old child," he said.
According to Tkachenko, a 66-year-old man suffered burns to his body as well as a closed abdominal injury. He was hospitalized at a local hospital.
In addition, an eight-year-old girl suffered a shrapnel wound to her leg.Read also: Russians attack Dnipro, apartment building catches fire
He also added that rescuers are currently continuing to extinguish a fire at warehouse and production facilities.
Earlier reports said that warehouse facilities were damaged and a fire broke out in the Bucha district, Kyiv region, as a result of an enemy attack.
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