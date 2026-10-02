King, US Secretary Of State Discuss De-Escalation Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

King stresses need for comprehensive de-escalation deal guaranteeing Arab states' security, sovereignty.

The call addressed ways to build upon the strategic partnership between Jordan, United States.

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call on Friday with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

His Majesty asserted the need to reach an agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire that guarantees the security and sovereignty of Arab states, emphasizing the United States' pivotal role in supporting efforts to achieve regional stability.

The King also noted the outcomes of the recent Aqaba Process meetings in France, which addressed ways to mobilize international support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and enhance its capabilities toward maintaining Lebanon's security and stability.

His Majesty warned of the consequences of Israel's escalation in southern Syria, reiterating that Jordan stands by Syria in its efforts to strengthen its security, stability, and territorial sovereignty.

The call also touched on ways to further enhance the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US across various fields.

//Petra// MF