Amman Design Week 2026 Opens Main Exhibition At Ras Al Ain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- Amman Design Week 2026 opened its main exhibition on Friday at the Ras Al Ain Hangar, bringing together more than 90 local, regional and international designers, makers and creative collectives.

The exhibition showcases works exploring the relationship between everyday practices, physical environments and cultural memory, and their role in shaping the objects people live with and the values they attach to them.

The exhibition, which is free to visitors, will run through October 17. The week's program, organized in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality, is being held at several locations across Amman and Aqaba, including Jabal Al Lweibdeh, Paris Circle, the Sharia College intersection, Iraq Al Amir, Jabal Amman and Ayla Oasis in Aqaba.

Built in the 1930s in a valley surrounded by Amman's hills, the Ras Al Ain Hangar has historical significance as a former site of electricity generators that supplied power to the capital. It later witnessed the city's industrial and modern transformation before being rehabilitated into a cultural space hosting art exhibitions, lectures and various events.

In the public space opposite the hangar, the program engages with details of everyday life through discussions and gatherings, while Ras Al Ain Park features artworks inspired by the history of the city and the surrounding area.

Dar Abu Adnan in Jabal Al Lweibdeh, a 1950s house that has been restored and rehabilitated, is hosting a number of exhibitions and events, including the third edition of the Students Exhibition, with support from Ghaith Foundation and Sakheya Club.

In Iraq Al Amir, artworks are being displayed at several sites, including Al-Abd Palace, where Dima Srouji is presenting an artistic intervention titled "Ahl Al Bayt," alongside a work by Qais Al-Rawi in collaboration with Julia Körner titled "Lamella Series in Clay." For the first time, Amman Design Week has extended its program to Aqaba, with four works being displayed at Ayla Oasis in partnership with Wujud. A number of studios, cafes and cultural centers in Jabal Amman are also participating through exhibitions, workshops, lectures and open days.

As part of the visitor experience, the week allows visitors to collect special cards featuring information about participating designers' works as they move between exhibitions and venues, enabling them to build a personal collection that grows as they discover more works.

For more information on schedules, locations and events, visit the Amman Design Week website at

//Petra// MF