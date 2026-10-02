German Embassy In Amman To Host First Innovation Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- The German Embassy in Amman will host its first Innovation Day on Saturday, coinciding with celebrations marking the 36th anniversary of German Unity Day.

The event, which will be open to university and school students from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will bring together young Jordanian makers, researchers and innovators with German and Jordanian partners to showcase technologies and initiatives that contribute to shaping the future.

The event highlights the diversity of Jordan's innovation ecosystem and the depth of German-Jordanian cooperation. Leading institutions, including the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the German Development Bank (KfW), and the German Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR), will present pioneering work in areas including digitalization, water management and vocational training.

The Future Skills Fund will also showcase its efforts to equip young people with the skills needed to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market.

The Crown Prince Foundation will participate through three of its programs. Al Hussein Technical University will present its 9xAI program, which invests in young talent to develop AI-powered solutions to real-world challenges using an applied innovation approach.

The Advanced Vocational Training College will showcase vocational pathways aligned with labor market needs, while the Makerspace program, the Crown Prince Foundation's digital fabrication laboratory, will feature projects by young innovators in technology, manufacturing and digital fields.

The event marks an important milestone in the German-Jordanian partnership, which spans more than seven decades. Ties between the two countries have continued to develop and deepen, from the first water-management projects launched in 1959 to an agreement reached in July 2026 on a €684 million development package, including €127 million in grants to support the National Water Carrier Project.

Participation in the event will be open to the public from the afternoon, subject to prior registration through TicketBerry. Attendance will be limited.

Participation in the event will be open to everyone starting in the afternoon, subject to prior registration via the following link: ( Please note that the number of participants is limited.

//Petra// MF