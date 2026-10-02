MENAFN - GetNews) Newsletter platforms in 2026 are built for different kinds of senders. beehiiv focuses on growth and monetization, Substack on simple publishing with paid subscriptions, Kit on creators who need automation, Sequenzy on unlimited contacts with pricing based on emails sent, and MailerLite on simple, affordable newsletters.

Delaware, United States - October 02, 2026 - Picking a newsletter platform in 2026 usually comes down to five options: beehiiv, Substack, Kit, Sequenzy and MailerLite. Each one is built for a different type of newsletter, so the right choice depends on what the newsletter is for and how the sender expects it to grow.

beehiiv is built for newsletters that want to grow and earn money. It offers referral programs, growth tools, an ad network and paid subscriptions, which makes it a common choice for newsletters run as media businesses.

Substack is built for easy publishing. Writers can start a newsletter quickly, turn on paid subscriptions and reach readers through Substack's own network. In return, Substack takes a share of subscription revenue.

Kit, formerly ConvertKit, is built for creators. It offers tagging, segmentation and automations, so creators can send different emails to different readers and sell courses or digital products to their audience.

Sequenzy offers unlimited contacts on every plan and charges by the number of emails sent each month. A large list does not raise the price unless the sender emails it more often. The free plan includes 2,500 emails per month, and paid plans start at $19 per month for 15,000 emails. Sequenzy also connects newsletters to automated sequences and transactional email in one place, which suits SaaS companies and online stores that send a newsletter alongside product emails. It does not include an ad network or a recommendation engine.

MailerLite is simple and affordable. It covers the basics of a straightforward newsletter, including a drag-and-drop editor, signup forms and landing pages, at a low monthly cost.

Each platform is a good option for the newsletter it was built for. A writer starting a paid publication, a creator selling a course and a software company sending product updates will often end up on different platforms. Senders who expect a large audience should also check how pricing changes as the list grows, because platforms that charge by contact count can become much more expensive over time than platforms that charge by emails sent.

About Sequenzy

Sequenzy is an email marketing platform that turns billing, product and store events into campaigns, automated flows and transactional emails for SaaS companies and ecommerce brands. The company was founded in 2025, is operated by Nic Tech Solutions, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and builds its product with a fully remote team. Its mission is to let growing companies run all of their customer email from one system connected to the data they already have. More than 5,000 customers use Sequenzy today.