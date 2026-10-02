Roslyn, NY - October 02, 2026 - With Long Island home prices holding near record highs, many buyers are finding their budgets stretched further than in years past. George Panagopoulos, Associate Broker at Douglas Elliman Roslyn, NY, is helping clients navigate these tighter financial realities without losing sight of their goals.

Elevated home prices, combined with higher borrowing costs and a persistently high cost of living, have forced many buyers to reassess their expectations. As a Realtor agent in Roslyn, NY, George works closely with clients to identify where flexibility makes sense. "Budgets for many homebuyers are changing," he notes. "Because prices have reached record highs and financing remains expensive, buyers are often trading down in size or choosing a turn-key home over one that needs major work just to stay within a realistic budget."

That guidance has become especially important for buyers comparing neighborhoods across Nassau County. George, a highly respected real estate agent in Roslyn, NY, helps clients understand where their dollar stretches furthest without sacrificing the features that matter most to them, whether that's school district quality, commute times, or long-term resale value.

George's ability to translate complex market data into practical advice stems from his background valuing residential real estate portfolios on Wall Street for more than eight years. That experience, paired with an MBA from Fordham University, gives clients working with Roslyn, NY Realtors like George a clearer picture of how their budget fits into today's market.

"Purchasing a home is the most important transaction most people will ever make, and I take that responsibility seriously," says George Panagopoulos, a well-known Realtor in Roslyn, NY. "My goal is to help clients feel confident in their decision, even when the budget conversation is a difficult one."

Buyers and sellers navigating today's tighter budgets can reach George Panagopoulos, Associate Broker at Douglas Elliman Roslyn, NY, for a clear-eyed market assessment. Visit to get started.

About George Panagopoulos, Associate Broker at Douglas Elliman Roslyn, NY

Since 2016, George Panagopoulos, Associate Broker at Douglas Elliman Roslyn, NY, has helped buyers and sellers across Queens and Long Island's North Shore navigate the real estate market with confidence. His background combines years of Wall Street experience valuing complex real estate assets with a genuine passion for client service. George's mission is to deliver clear, trustworthy guidance so every client feels supported from start to finish.