Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Builds Family Entertainment Destination In Colorado

MENAFN - GetNews)"“I've never been afraid of hard work or getting my hands dirty. Whether you're washing dishes, working on an airplane, flying an airplane, evaluating pilots or building a business, there's always going to be work that isn't glamorous. You just have to be willing to do it.” - Adam Schubert, Owner and Founder of Winner's Circle."After 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, Adam Schubert is applying the same work ethic, determination and goal-oriented mindset that took him from an enlisted F-16 crew chief to a C-17 pilot to his latest challenge: building a family-owned entertainment destination in Longmont, Colorado.

LONGMONT, Colo. - October 02, 2026 - Long before Adam Schubert became a U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, C-17 evaluator pilot, demonstration pilot or Boeing 787 First Officer, he was a teenager with a goal.

Schubert soloed an airplane on his 16th birthday, an early milestone that reflected the goal-oriented mindset that would shape much of his life.

His first job, however, was far removed from the cockpit. Schubert worked as a“steward” at a ski resort in Alaska, a somewhat more polished title for what was essentially a dishwasher. The job meant long hours, dirty dishes and doing whatever needed to be done.

After high school, Schubert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and became an F-16 crew chief. Working long days on the flightline, he learned firsthand that aviation was about much more than sitting in a cockpit. He also attended night classes after his shifts, eventually earning his MBA while serving in the Air Force.

Those experiences became the foundation for a 21-year military career that eventually took Schubert from enlisted maintenance to the officer ranks and the cockpit.

He retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving as a C-17 evaluator pilot, responsible for evaluating and training other pilots, and as a C-17 demonstration pilot, flying the aircraft at air shows and public events. He also participated in military operations overseas, including the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan.

After retiring from the Air Force, Schubert continued his aviation career and currently serves as a Boeing 787 First Officer for a major U.S. airline.

“I've never been afraid of hard work or getting my hands dirty,” Schubert said.“Whether you're washing dishes, working on an airplane, flying an airplane, evaluating pilots or building a business, there's always going to be work that isn't glamorous. You just have to be willing to do it.”

That philosophy has carried directly into his latest challenge.

From Aviation to Entrepreneurship

Schubert is the owner and founder of Winner's Circle, a 28,000-square-foot family-owned restaurant and entertainment destination in Longmont that he operates with his wife, Leslie, a local dentist. The couple is also raising their two young children while continuing their careers.

Winner's Circle offers duckpin bowling, digitally scored axe throwing, a sports bar and a rotating schedule of entertainment that can include live music, dueling pianos, line dancing and even micro wrestling. The venue also hosts corporate events, private celebrations, holiday parties, team-building events and community gatherings.

For Schubert and Leslie, the goal was to build a place where families, businesses and community organizations could come together and have an experience rather than simply go out for dinner.

Building the business has required the same willingness to do the unglamorous work that Schubert developed early in his career.

In the early days of Winner's Circle, Schubert and Leslie cut hundreds of axe-throwing wood blocks every month in their garage rather than outsourcing the work.

“It might sound crazy, but we were doing whatever needed to be done,” Schubert said.“We weren't afraid to roll up our sleeves and do the work ourselves. If something needed to get done, we figured it out and did it.”

As Winner's Circle approaches its third year, Schubert is focused on continuing to develop the business and making it an increasingly meaningful part of the Longmont community.

A Place to Compete and Connect

Competition has also become an important part of Schubert's vision for the business.

After spending much of his career in an environment where preparation, precision and performance mattered, Schubert wants to create more opportunities for people to compete and build relationships at Winner's Circle.

The business is planning to introduce cornhole leagues along with additional competitive leagues and tournaments.

“We want Winner's Circle to be more than a place people visit once,” Schubert said.“I enjoy competition, and I know a lot of people do too. There's something different about getting together with friends, forming a team, competing every week and having a place where you know people.”

The leagues are intended to give people another reason to return regularly, meet others and become part of a community built around friendly competition.

Building a Business While Raising a Family

Building a business while maintaining two careers and raising a young family has presented its own set of challenges.

Leslie has continued practicing dentistry while helping build Winner's Circle and raising the couple's two young children.

“Building a business while raising a family and continuing our careers has definitely been a challenge,” Leslie said.“But we wanted to create something our family could be proud of and something that could become a meaningful part of the Longmont community.”

For Schubert, entrepreneurship represents the latest chapter in a life built around setting ambitious goals and taking on difficult challenges.

“I wanted a challenge, and I certainly got one,” Schubert said.“I've spent most of my adult life in aviation, and I never expected that my next major challenge would be building a business. But I enjoy building things, solving problems and working with people.”

Today, Schubert balances his career as a commercial airline pilot, the demands of running a growing business and raising a young family.

“Leslie and I want to build something special here,” Schubert said.“Our goal is to make Winner's Circle the best it can be and to create a place that our family, our employees and our community can be proud of.”

Looking Ahead

Winner's Circle serves Longmont and surrounding communities throughout Boulder County and the Denver metro area. As the business enters its next phase, Schubert and Leslie are focused on growing the venue, expanding its programming and creating more reasons for people to gather, compete and celebrate.

The fall season also marks the beginning of the busy corporate holiday party season, with companies and organizations planning end-of-year celebrations.

Planning a corporate holiday party? Companies and organizations interested in hosting their holiday celebration at Winner's Circle can contact the events team to learn more about available dates, packages and group experiences.

About Winner's Circle

Winner's Circle is a family-owned restaurant and entertainment destination in Longmont, Colorado. The 28,000-square-foot venue serves Longmont, Boulder County and the Denver metro area and provides entertainment, dining and event experiences for families, businesses, organizations and community groups.

For more information about Winner's Circle, events and group experiences, visit