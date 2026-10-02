Meetrider Unveils Its 202627 Snow Collection

MENAFN - GetNews) Freeride, freestyle and modern mountain style come together in MeetRider's 2026–27 ski and snowboard collection.



MeetRider 2026-27 Snow Collection

Cheyenne, USA - October 2, 2026 - MeetRider has unveiled its 2026–27 Snow Collection, introducing a lineup of ski and snowboard apparel and accessories designed for riders who value freedom, movement, performance, and personal style.

The collection features a growing range of ski jackets, snowboard pants, bib pants, ski suits, goggles, gloves, and other snow sports essentials, with styles created for beginners, young snow sports enthusiasts, freestyle riders, snowboarders, and freeride communities.

For the 2026–27 season, MeetRider brings together influences from freeride, freestyle, streetwear, and modern mountain culture. Relaxed silhouettes and baggy fits are combined with practical technical features including waterproof and breathable fabrics, insulation, weather protection, and rider-focused construction.

The collection reflects MeetRider's belief that snow apparel should deliver both performance and individuality. Riders should be able to stay protected in changing mountain conditions without giving up the style, comfort, and freedom of movement that define the way they ride.

The name MeetRider represents a broader vision beyond a single category or sport.

At its core, the brand is built around people who ride, explore, move, and seek new experiences outdoors. Skiing and snowboarding are the starting point, but MeetRider sees the rider lifestyle as something much bigger - a culture connected by adventure, independence, progression, and self-expression.

This philosophy shapes both the product direction and the long-term future of the brand.

With many products positioned within the $100–$200 price range, MeetRider aims to make modern, performance-focused snow apparel accessible to a wider community of riders while maintaining a strong focus on functionality, comfort, and contemporary design.

The brand supports global shipping, serving riders across the United States, Canada, Europe, and other international markets.

Throughout the 2026–27 snow season, MeetRider plans to continue introducing new styles, expanding its ski and snowboard product range, and working with riders, creators, Influencers, and outdoor communities around the world.

Looking further ahead, MeetRider will gradually explore additional categories connected to the wider rider lifestyle. The long-term vision is to build a broader destination for rider-focused outdoor gear, culture, and communities across different action and outdoor sports.

The 2026–27 Snow Collection represents the next step in that journey - combining mountain performance with a freer, younger, and more expressive approach to snow sports.

Discover the 2026–27 Snow Collection at .

About MeetRider

MeetRider is an outdoor and action-sports brand built around the rider lifestyle. Beginning with skiing and snowboarding, MeetRider offers modern snow apparel and accessories that combine performance, comfort, and expressive mountain style. Designed for riders across different skill levels and disciplines, the brand draws inspiration from freeride, freestyle, streetwear, and outdoor culture. With a long-term vision beyond snow sports, MeetRider aims to grow into a broader destination for rider-focused gear, communities, and experiences worldwide.