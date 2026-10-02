Latina Bizcon 2026 To Focus On Business Leverage, Legacy, And Long-Term Growth

California, United States - October 2, 2026 - The National Latina Business Women Association – Inland Empire (NLBWA-IE) will host Latina BizCon 2026, themed "The Leverage Year," bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders, corporate partners, government agencies, and industry experts for a day centered on advancing business growth, supplier diversity, and economic opportunity.

NLBWA-IE proudly stands as a vital ecosystem for our local entrepreneurs-a space where you can dream boldly, innovate without fear, challenge the status quo, and execute with precision. Our programs exist for one vital reason: to turn barriers into bridges. - said Erika Quinto, President, National Latina Business Women Association – Inland Empire (NLBWA-IE), Inland Gardens Landscape, Inc. – President

The 2026 conference will explore strategies that help business owners move beyond exchanging time for revenue by building scalable systems, strengthening operations, and creating lasting economic impact. Educational sessions will address workforce compliance, branding, operational excellence, sustainable business practices, certification readiness, mental wellness, emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, and strategies for building and protecting generational business legacies.

“Latina entrepreneurs are an investment that pays dividends for generations. Every business launched, every barrier broken, and every success achieved creates new opportunities for our families, our communities, and the women who will follow," said Silvia Luna, Founder of Luna Legal Firm, NLBWA-IE Board Member, and Secretary Chair for the Latina BIZCON 2026.

A signature component of Latina BizCon is BIZMATCH, the conference's business matchmaking program, which facilitates structured one-on-one meetings between qualified small businesses and procurement representatives from corporations, government agencies, public utilities, and prime contractors. The program expands supplier diversity opportunities, fosters meaningful business relationships, and increases access to contracting opportunities.

Additional programming includes business-to-business roundtable networking, speed networking, exhibitor opportunities, technical assistance for California Small Business and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (SB/DVBE) certification, and educational resources that strengthen diverse businesses' capacity to compete in public and private sector procurement.

“The most powerful force in business is not competition-it's connection. This conference brings together women who lift each other up, share their expertise, and grow stronger together." Sherri Anderson, President, Bank of America Inland Empire and Chair for the Latina BIZCON 2026.

Through its comprehensive programming, Latina BizCon 2026 continues NLBWA-IE's commitment to supporting Latina entrepreneurs and small business owners by providing education, access to procurement opportunities, strategic partnerships, and resources that contribute to long-term economic development throughout California and beyond.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time & Location: Ontario Convention Center

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Maria Molina Solano at ....

2025 Latina BizCon Video -

About NLBWA-IE

The National Latina Business Women Association–Inland Empire advances the economic, social, and professional development of Latina business owners and professionals through education, leadership development, business resources, strategic partnerships, and access to opportunity.

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