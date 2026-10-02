True North Roofing Uses Titanium Synthetic Underlayment To Protect Roofs Through Wisconsin Winters

MENAFN - GetNews) In Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, winter weather is more than a seasonal consideration for property owners. Heavy snow accumulation, ice dams, strong winds, and repeated freeze-thaw cycles can place significant stress on roofing systems. For homes and commercial properties throughout Campbellsport, selecting roofing materials designed to handle these conditions can play an important role in long-term roof performance.

Campbellsport, WI - October 02, 2026 - True North Roofing approaches roofing installations with Wisconsin weather conditions in mind, including the use of Titanium Underlayments as a standard part of roofing installations.

Understanding the Importance of Underlayment

Underlayment is a protective layer installed beneath roofing shingles or other exterior roofing materials. While shingles provide the primary weather-resistant surface, underlayment serves as a secondary barrier against moisture that could otherwise reach the roof deck.

Traditional felt paper has long been used as roofing underlayment, but Wisconsin's cold temperatures and changing weather can create demanding conditions. Synthetic underlayment can provide increased moisture resistance, tear strength, and thermal stability compared with conventional felt materials.

Titanium Underlayments are designed to remain durable in challenging conditions. The material is less susceptible to cracking or wrinkling in cold weather and can provide additional protection when shingles are lifted or compromised by wind, ice, or severe weather.

A Roofing Approach Built for Local Conditions

For True North Roofing, the underlayment choice is part of a broader approach to dependable roofing. The company serves residential and commercial properties in and around Campbellsport, WI, with an understanding of the weather challenges common throughout Fond du Lac County.

True North Roofing is licensed and insured and holds CertainTeed Shingle Master certification. Residential roofing accounts for approximately 80% of the company's business, including roof repairs and replacements, while commercial roofing represents approximately 20% and includes flat and metal roofing systems.

The company also provides gutters, gutter guards, and 24/7 emergency roofing services.

Specialized Materials for Residential and Commercial Roofing

Material selection is tailored to the roofing application. Residential projects may feature CertainTeed asphalt shingles, while commercial roofing systems can include JM and Mulehide products. Standing seam metal roofing options include McElroy and Union Corrugated materials. Decra roofing and Titanium Underlayments are also part of the company's material offerings.

These options allow roofing systems to be selected according to property needs, roof design, and the demands created by local weather.

Insurance Claim Support and Responsive Service

Insurance-related storm damage represents a significant portion of True North Roofing's business, with approximately 85% of revenue coming from insurance claims. This experience provides familiarity with the documentation and communication involved in storm-related roofing projects.

The company provides complimentary roof inspections and estimates, storm damage documentation, direct communication with insurance adjusters, and scheduling support after claim approval. Same-day inspection response is available, helping property owners address potential roofing damage promptly.

Residential roof replacements can often be completed in one day, with gutter installation completed within two days, depending on project conditions.

Roofing Support for Campbellsport Properties

Fast communication and practical roofing knowledge remain central to True North Roofing's service approach. Emergency roofing assistance is available around the clock, while complimentary inspections and estimates provide an opportunity to identify potential problems before minor issues develop into more extensive damage.

For property owners in Campbellsport and surrounding areas seeking roofing assistance designed around Wisconsin's demanding climate, more information about available roofing solutions and services is available throughroofing services.

Schedule a Complimentary Roof Inspection

True North Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Campbellsport, WI, and surrounding areas, with specialized materials and insurance claim support for local property owners. A complimentary roof inspection or estimate can help identify storm damage, aging materials, or other concerns affecting roof performance.

Property owners can contact True North Roofing to schedule a complimentary roof inspection or estimate.