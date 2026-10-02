Beauty On Myeongdong Is Now Beauty Z Clinic: Same Team, Same Address, Chinese-Language Support For Visitors To Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea - October 2, 2026 - Beauty On Myeongdong, a dermatology clinic in central Seoul, has been operating under a new name, Beauty Z Clinic, since August 20, 2026. Only the name has changed. The medical team, location, services and booking system remain the same, and existing reservations, patient records and reward points remain valid.

The clinic is on the 16th floor of Semicolon Myeongdong, 90 Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul. It is about 50 meters on foot from Exit 6 of Euljiro 1-ga Station on Subway Line 2, and about a 10-minute walk from the Myeongdong shopping district. Myeongdong Station on Line 4 is also within walking distance. From Incheon International Airport, visitors can take the AREX airport railroad to Seoul Station and transfer to the subway, a trip of about one hour in total.

For visitors from China, Beauty Z Clinic has a Chinese interpreter on staff and provides Chinese-language service on site. Patients can consult online in Chinese through the clinic's Chinese website, , or consult and book through WeChat (ID: beautyonmd). Walk-in visits are also welcome.

The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 19:00, and on public holidays from 10:00 to 20:00.

"The name on the door is new, but the people who care for our patients are the same," said Dr. Yein Park, Medical Director of Beauty Z Clinic. "Patients who knew us as Beauty On will find the same team at the same address. For visitors from China, we want every step, from the first question to the visit itself, to be possible in Chinese."

About Beauty Z Clinic

Beauty Z Clinic is a dermatology clinic in Myeongdong, central Seoul, led by Medical Director Dr. Yein Park. The clinic opened in December 2025 as Beauty On Myeongdong and has operated as Beauty Z Clinic since August 20, 2026. Located on the 16th floor of Semicolon Myeongdong, near Exit 6 of Euljiro 1-ga Station, it welcomes both local patients and international visitors, with Chinese-language consultation available online, through WeChat and on site.