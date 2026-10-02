The Stephanie Wilson Team Expands With A Second Upstate Office

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Stephanie Wilson Team at eXp Realty celebrates the opening of its second Upstate office." The Stephanie Wilson Team, brokered by eXp Realty, has opened a second office, located between Greenville and Spartanburg. The new location gives the team a base in the middle of the region it serves.

Greenville, South Carolina - October 02, 2026 - The Stephanie Wilson Team, brokered by eXp Realty, has opened a second Upstate office at 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite 5A, in Greer, along the corridor that connects Greenville and Spartanburg. The team's other office is at 220 N. Main St. in downtown Greenville. The new location gives the team a base in the middle of the region it serves.

Led by Stephanie Wilson, who has been licensed in both North and South Carolina for more than 20 years, the team works with buyers and sellers from Greer, Simpsonville and Boiling Springs to the Clemson, Easley, Anderson, Greenwood and Laurens areas. Across the state line, it serves Hendersonville, Asheville and the Rutherford County communities of Rutherfordton, Forest City, Spindale, Lake Lure and Chimney Rock.

"Our mission has always been simple: to put people first, deliver exceptional service, and build lasting relationships rooted in trust and integrity," said Wilson. "Our new location allows us to continue that commitment while helping more families across the Upstate find a place to call home."

A space for community education

Since opening, the Greer office has hosted free evening seminars for the public, according to event listings published by The Post and Courier. "Wealth Building Through Real Estate" covered equity strategies, investing basics and other ways to build long-term financial security through property. The "Hometown Heroes Homebuyer Seminar," held more than once at the office, was created for nurses, EMTs, doctors, teachers, firefighters, police officers and military service members, and walked attendees through the programs and loan options designed to help them buy or sell a home. Each seminar began at 6 p.m. and was open to the public at no cost.

How the team works

Wilson leads a team organized around the stages of a move. A buyer support team works with people shopping for a home. A marketing and listing team handles homes for sale. A client care and transaction coordination team manages the steps between contract and closing.

The team helps clients buy and sell homes, including luxury and waterfront properties and homes in golf course communities. It also assists with relocation, military moves, investment purchases and first-time home buying.

For more information, visit thestephaniewilsonteam.

About The Stephanie Wilson Team

The Stephanie Wilson Team, brokered by eXp Realty, helps home buyers and sellers in both Carolinas. The team is led by Stephanie Wilson and serves Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Greenwood and Laurens counties in South Carolina and Henderson, Rutherford and Polk counties in North Carolina.