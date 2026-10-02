Ronel Lamour Junior Says The Push To Replace Over Repair Is Costing Homeowners Money

MENAFN - GetNews) Ronel Lamour Junior, a Fort Lauderdale-based Senior HVAC Service Technician, is challenging the common industry habit of recommending full system replacement before a real diagnosis has been done.

Miami, Florida, Usa - October 2, 2026 - Walk into most conversations about an aging air conditioner and the advice sounds the same: if the unit is old, replace it. If it breaks twice in a year, replace it. If a part is hard to find, replace it.

Ronel Lamour Junior, who has worked as an HVAC technician in South Florida for about 16 years, says that advice skips a step. "A unit's age tells you how long it's been running," he says. "It doesn't tell you what's actually wrong with it today."

He is not arguing that replacement is never the right call. He is arguing that it should come after a diagnosis, not instead of one.

Why Diagnosis Comes Before Replacement

Ronel's approach to a service call starts with finding the actual cause of a problem, not the most convenient explanation for it. A failing capacitor, a dirty condenser coil, a refrigerant leak, or a clogged condensate line can all produce symptoms that look like a dying system when the fix is much smaller.

"I've seen homeowners get quoted for a full replacement because of a problem that a two-hundred-dollar part would have solved," he says. "That's not a small difference. That's thousands of dollars, and it adds up across a neighborhood."

He traces this instinct back to watching his father work on things around the house before deciding anything was beyond repair. "He didn't throw things out because they were old," Ronel says. "He checked first. I apply that same logic to a condenser unit that I apply to a lawn mower that won't start."

What Gets Lost When the Diagnosis Gets Skipped

Ronel says the cost of skipping a real diagnosis isn't only financial. It also affects how much homeowners understand about their own equipment.

"If you're told to replace something without being shown why, you walk away not knowing anything more than you did before," he says. "Next time something goes wrong, you're back to trusting whoever walks through the door."

He contrasts that with what he tries to do on every call: explain what failed, why it failed, and what the options actually are. In his view, that distinction between a necessary repair, a preventive recommendation, and an optional upgrade is the difference between a technician a homeowner can trust and one they simply have to take on faith.

How This Plays Out on a Typical Call

On a service call, Ronel starts with the same basic sequence regardless of the system's age: check the electrical components, check airflow, check refrigerant charge, and check the condensate drainage before deciding anything about the compressor or the system as a whole.

He says Florida's climate makes this discipline more important, not less. Heat and humidity put constant demand on a system's electrical and refrigerant components, so a unit that looks like it's failing from age is often just failing from a specific, fixable stress point that heavy use exposed.

"Running a system hard in July heat isn't the same as running it in a mild climate," he says. "You get more electrical wear, more strain on the capacitors, more condensate issues. That's not the system dying. That's the system telling you where to look."

He also applies this thinking when training younger technicians he works alongside. He says the habit of explaining the reasoning behind a diagnosis, rather than jumping straight to a fix, is something he tries to pass on directly. "If someone only learns to swap parts, they'll get stuck the first time the problem doesn't match the textbook," he says. "I'd rather they understand the system than memorize a checklist."

A Longer-Term Goal Behind the Approach

Ronel has said he hopes to eventually run a small HVAC company of his own in South Florida. He has been clear that the goal isn't to build the largest operation in the region, but one known for technicians who diagnose problems honestly before recommending expensive work.

That outlook is consistent with how he describes his current approach to service calls: find the real problem first, then let the homeowner decide what to do about it with accurate information in hand.

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About Ronel Lamour Junior

Ronel Lamour Junior is a Senior HVAC Service Technician based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with approximately 16 years of experience in residential and light-commercial heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration systems. He holds an EPA Section 608 Universal Certification and has spent much of his career diagnosing air-conditioning, heat pump, electrical, and refrigerant problems across South Florida's demanding cooling seasons. He also mentors younger technicians entering the trade.

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