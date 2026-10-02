NAPLES, FL - October 02, 2026 - Dr. Amie Hornaman, known to her audience as The Thyroid Fixer, holds a position on thyroid testing that puts her at odds with routine practice. Her view is that a single TSH result cannot rule out a thyroid problem, because TSH is a pituitary signal rather than a measure of the active hormone reaching a patient's tissues, and that the two failures it is least able to detect are precisely the two that leave women symptomatic for years.

"A normal TSH tells me the pituitary is satisfied. It does not tell me the patient is," said Dr. Amie Hornaman. "If that one number is all anybody orders, a woman who is converting badly and a woman whose immune system is attacking her thyroid both go home being told they are fine."

The six markers her clinic evaluates

The Advanced Thyroid & Hormone Clinic publishes the panel it works from on its own patient page, and it lists six thyroid markers rather than one. They are TSH, Free T3, Free T4, Reverse T3, thyroid peroxidase antibodies and thyroglobulin antibodies. The same page adds a wider set for patients with fatigue, weight or hair symptoms, including sex hormones, cortisol, a comprehensive metabolic panel, a complete blood count, ferritin, vitamin D and B12.

Dr. Hornaman's position is that each of the six answers a question the others cannot. Free T3 and Reverse T3 describe whether storage hormone is being converted into the active form or shunted into an inactive one. The two antibody tests establish whether an autoimmune process is underway, which can be true long before thyroid function moves at all. TSH, by itself, sees none of that.

Why the reference range is the second half of the argument

Her clinic's published position is that standard ranges frequently miss optimal thyroid function in women, and Dr. Hornaman treats that as a practical problem rather than a philosophical one. A reference range is built from a general population, so a result inside it establishes that a patient resembles that population, not that her thyroid is working well for her.

"I have never once had a patient tell me she feels average," said Dr. Hornaman. "She tells me she cannot think by three in the afternoon and her hair is in the shower drain. Those are the findings I am there to explain, and a range built on somebody else will not explain them."

What she recommends, and where the decisions sit

Dr. Hornaman is careful about the boundary. She recommends that patients ask for the full panel rather than accept a solitary TSH, and that they bring the actual numbers to the appointment rather than a report saying everything looked normal. Decisions about thyroid medication belong to the clinic treating a patient or to that patient's own prescriber, made with the complete panel in front of them.

The clinic publishes a lab quiz for patients who want help deciding which tests to ask for before committing to anything further. The practice itself is telehealth, so patients across the United States and Canada work with it without traveling.

The pattern she says the panel is designed to catch

The patients Dr. Hornaman describes as most often missed share a profile. Thyroid function that reads acceptably on a narrow test, symptoms that do not, and a history of being told to manage stress instead. Her argument is not that TSH is worthless. It is that ordering one marker and calling the result a thyroid assessment is a test of the pituitary being reported as a test of the patient.

About Dr. Amie Hornaman

Dr. Amie Hornaman is a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition and thyroid specialist, a practicing hormone optimization specialist, and the host of the podcast The Thyroid Fixer. She is CEO and founder of the Advanced Thyroid & Hormone Clinic, an international telehealth practice serving patients across the U.S. and Canada, and creator of the Fixxr® supplement line. Her work follows her own experience of being misdiagnosed and undertreated, and it centers on patients who have been told their labs are normal but who continue to experience fatigue, weight resistance, brain fog and hormone-related symptoms. Learn more at dramie.