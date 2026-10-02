Runway Uncorked To Debut Three-Day Fashion And Model Development Experience In Houston

AndreaDenise“Sweetz” Pegram

AndreaDenise“Sweetz” Pegram

Founded by AndreaDenise“Sweetz” Pegram, the November 13–15 program will connect fashion, hospitality, creative development and community impact

- AndreaDenise“Sweetz” Pegram

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Runway Uncorked will make its Houston debut November 13–15, 2026, introducing a three-day fashion and lifestyle program bringing together runway presentations, model development, hospitality, entertainment and opportunities for creative collaboration.

The weekend will culminate with GEI: Houston Presents Runway Uncorked Fashion & Wine Showcase on Sunday, November 15, at The Bell Tower on 34th, 901 W. 34th Street in Houston. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the showcase scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The event is for guests age 21 and older.

Runway Uncorked was founded by AndreaDenise“Sweetz” Pegram, Founder, Exclusive Executive Producer and Executive Director of Runway Uncorked and President of GEI: Houston. The platform draws on Pegram's experience as a model, fashion-show host and producer.

Pegram began her involvement in fashion as a model before transitioning into fashion-show hosting. She began hosting fashion shows in Atlanta and Maryland in 2016 and, in 2019, became the official host of The Fashion Week Experience Runway Show, held during New York Fashion Week. Those experiences helped shape her vision for a Houston-based platform connecting fashion with hospitality, professional development and creative collaboration.

“Houston has its own culture, talent and identity,” Pegram said.“I want to take the excitement and energy I've experienced during New York Fashion Week and use those lessons to create something here that belongs to Houston. Runway Uncorked was created to bring fashion, culture and connection together while creating opportunities for the people working both on the runway and behind the scenes.”

The inaugural Runway Uncorked production includes members of the production team that produces The Fashion Week Experience Runway Show, bringing experience from New York Fashion Week-related productions together with Houston designers, models, beauty professionals, photographers, entrepreneurs, vendors, media professionals and other creatives.

The runway lineup is designed to connect designers with New York Fashion Week experience with local and emerging talent. Junie June is scheduled to participate as the featured designer, with Proceed With Caution by Patience representing emerging design talent. Additional local and international designers are expected to participate in the runway presentation.

Model Development Extends Beyond the Runway

Runway Uncorked Weekend will begin Friday, November 13, with final fittings and preparation for participating designers and models, followed by a welcome mixer. On Saturday, November 14, participating models will have access to the Runway Uncorked Model Intensive & Editorial Experience, a development program focused on runway training, posing, photography and portfolio development. The program is scheduled to include runway coaching and development with trainers whose backgrounds include New York Fashion Week, followed by an editorial photography experience with photographer Jonathan C. Ellerbee.

“We're not only creating a stage for models to walk,” Pegram said.“I want the models participating in Runway Uncorked to leave having learned something, developed their craft, created new work and made meaningful industry connections.”

The weekend will culminate Sunday with the Fashion & Wine Showcase, bringing together professional models, established and emerging designers, fashion, hospitality, curated food offerings, media and members of Houston's creative community. Fashion Passion Magazine has joined Runway Uncorked as a confirmed sponsor, further connecting the inaugural event with fashion media and the broader creative community.

Community Impact Is Part of the Runway Uncorked Vision

Community involvement is also part of the platform's development.

Pegram has worked in the autism and behavioral health field since 2005 and has served as a Registered Behavior Technician since 2018. Drawing on that professional background, Runway Uncorked plans to donate 10% of ticket sales from the inaugural event to an organization supporting children with autism and their families.“Success for Runway Uncorked is not simply about producing a fashion show,” Pegram said.“The long-term vision is to create opportunities for designers, models and creative professionals while building a platform that can also make a meaningful impact beyond fashion.”

Pegram said the longer-term objective is to develop Runway Uncorked beyond a single event into a Houston-based fashion and lifestyle platform capable of creating opportunities for designers, models, photographers, beauty professionals, media professionals, entrepreneurs, hospitality brands and other creatives.

Additional information about Runway Uncorked Weekend and the November 15 Fashion & Wine Showcase is available through the organization's official website.

About Runway Uncorked

Runway Uncorked is a Houston-based fashion and lifestyle platform founded by AndreaDenise“Sweetz” Pegram. Built around the tagline“Where Runway Meets the Vineyards,” the platform brings together fashion presentations, model development, hospitality, creative collaboration and community involvement. Runway Uncorked is designed to connect established and emerging designers, models, creative professionals, media, entrepreneurs, sponsors and audiences through fashion-centered experiences in Houston.

Media Contact

AndreaDenise“Sweetz” Pegram

Founder, Exclusive Executive Producer & Executive Director

Runway Uncorked

President, GEI: Houston

Email:...

Phone: 832-942-9356

Website:

Instagram: @runwayuncorked

Barbara Sam

Afrovibes TV & Radio Station

+1 800-657-5101

email us here

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Runway Uncorked to Debut Three-Day Fashion and Model Development Experience in Houston News Provided By AFROVIBES ENTERTAINMENT October 02, 2026, 18:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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