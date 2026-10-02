H.H. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Inaugurates Redwood Nursery And Kindergarten On Jubail Island

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Seen here: CEO of Kids First Group and H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyanduring the ribbon cutting ceremony Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2026:H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, officially inaugurated Redwood Nursery and Kindergarten on Jubail Island during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday, 1 October 2026.

During the inauguration, His Highness toured the educational atelier, indoor gym, library, classrooms and outdoor learning environment. He also met Redwood's teaching, medical and administrative teams and learned about the educational programmes, healthcare services, and cultural and sporting activities offered to children attending the nursery and kindergarten.

The opening sets a new standard for early childhood education in Abu Dhabi, offering an evidence-based emergent curriculum developed by leading early childhood education specialists. Kids First Group brings together best practices from several educational frameworks and approaches, including Montessori, the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), Reggio Emilia, recognised as one of the world's leading educational approaches, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). These are delivered within a purpose-designed environment that combines the warmth of a nursery with the educational foundations of a school, welcoming children from 45 days to six years old.

Kamil Najjar, Founder and CEO of Kids First Group, commented:“It was a great honour to have the nursery inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Kids First Group's investment in Abu Dhabi and Jubail Island reflects our commitment to creating a place that gives children in their early years the space, support and freedom to discover their abilities, while equipping them with the skills to participate actively in their communities.”

About Kids First Group:Established in 2011 by Founder and CEO Kamil Najjar, Kids First Group (KFG) has grown from four nurseries into a portfolio of 36nurseries, preschools and early learning centres across the UAE and Qatar. Taaleem, one of the region's leading premium K–12education providers, holds a 95% stake in KFG. The group operates Willow Children's Nursery and Forest Oasis alongside threeconcepts it developed: Odyssey Nursery, Redwood Montessori Nursery and Redwood Center of Excellence. Each offers a distincteducational approach and early learning experience.

The original Redwood Center of Excellence flagship opened in Dubai in 2022 and became the UAE's first independent preschoolauthorised to offer the IB PYP in December 2023. The new Jubail Island flagship, inaugurated in October 2026, is an IB PYPcandidate school, working towards authorization.

About Jubail Island:Jubail Island is an AED15 billion master-planned destination between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Owned byJubail Island Investment Company and developed and managed by LEAD Development, its six villages are set amid mangrovesand natural landscapes. The low-density community integrates residences, leisure, wellbeing, education and essential servicesin an environment shaped by nature, serenity and sustainability. Visit .