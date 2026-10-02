FDA Flags Evolus' Jeuveau Instagram Promotion As Misleading, Seeks Corrective Action



Evolus was asked to respond within 15 working days.

The FDA sent a letter last year over promotional claims that Jeuveau had advantages over other botulinum toxin products FDA approved Jeuveau in 2019 for the temporary improvement of frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

Shares of Evolus (EOLS) fell more than 6.5% on Friday to their lowest level in nearly two months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said an Instagram promotion for the company's wrinkle treatment Jeuveau was“false or misleading” and created an inaccurate impression of the drug's benefits and risks.

The FDA objected to claims suggesting Jeuveau could make frown lines“gone,” deliver“complete results,” and begin working within two days. The agency said the studies primarily measured efficacy at Day 30, while Day 2 findings were exploratory and not strong enough to support such claims.

The FDA also said the post compared Jeuveau too closely with everyday beauty products while giving its safety risks less prominence. Evolus was asked to respond within 15 working days and explain how it plans to discontinue or correct similar promotional material.

What Is Jeuveau?

The FDA approved Jeuveau in 2019 for the temporary improvement of moderate-to-severe frown lines between the eyebrows in adults. Like other botulinum toxins, including Botox, the label carries a warning about the possible spread of toxin effects beyond the injection site.

The latest scrutiny follows a separate FDA letter in September 2025 over promotional claims that Jeuveau's manufacturing process and formulation gave it advantages over other botulinum toxin products.

Evolus' Broader Portfolio

Beyond Jeuveau, Evolus sells Evolysse Form and Smooth, injectable fillers approved in the U.S. The company is awaiting FDA action on Evolysse Sculpt, with approval expected in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026.

Evolus has also licensed Profhilo, a skin-quality injectable which is already used outside the U.S.; commercialization in the U.S. is expected in 2030.

Retail's Take On EOLS

Retail sentiment surrounding EOLS on Stocktwits turned 'neutral' from 'bearish' over the past 24 hours.

The stock has gained around 8% so far this year.

Also read:Crude Dips Below $100, Trump Says Europe Agreed To Release 'Massive Amount' Of Diesel

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com