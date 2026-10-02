Hudson Automotive Group Announces Acquisition Of Gallatin Honda

Gallatin Honda outside Nashville, TN

GALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gallatin, TN, August 20, 2026 - Hudson Automotive Group, a rapidly expanding automotive retail group based in Charleston, South Carolina, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Gallatin Honda, a Honda dealership serving Gallatin and the greater Nashville area. The transaction marks Hudson's continued expansion into the Middle Tennessee market and adds another strong Honda franchise to its growing portfolio.

Under new ownership, Gallatin Honda will continue operating under its current name, with a continued focus on customer satisfaction throughout Sumner County and the surrounding region.

Located at 2109 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, Gallatin Honda has built a reputation as one of the top-rated Honda dealerships in Tennessee, earning consistently strong customer marks for sales price transparency and a straightforward buying experience. The dealership offers a full lineup of new Honda cars, SUVs, crossovers, hybrid and electric models, minivans, and trucks, along with a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles across all makes. Its service and parts departments continue to serve Gallatin, Hendersonville, Nashville, and the broader Sumner County community with Honda-certified maintenance and repair.

About Hudson Automotive Group

Established in 1948 as a single dealership in Providence, Kentucky, Hudson Automotive Group is now headquartered near Charleston, South Carolina and encompasses over 60 dealerships across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee. Representing an impressive lineup of popular and reliable brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, Kia, Mazda, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Subaru, and Volkswagen, the group has an unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible automotive shopping experience and service to each community that it serves.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 60-plus dealerships, visit the website at .

Jonathan Nichols

Hudson Automotive Group

email us here

Lifetime Warranty at Gallatin Honda

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Hudson Automotive Group Announces Acquisition of Gallatin Honda News Provided By Hudson Auto Group October 02, 2026, 18:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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