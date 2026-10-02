After NYFW, Chillhouse Carries Its Best In Show Energy Into Fall

The women-owned, Latina-founded nail brand did manicures for Susan Alexandra x Rachel Antonoff's Best in Show 3.0 at fashion week and shares fall nails to watch

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York Fashion Week is a wrap, and Chillhouse spent it doing nails with personality. The brand created the manicures for Best in Show 3.0, the third edition of Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff's dog show-themed runway, timed to fashion week. Adoptable rescue pups from Animal Haven walked alongside celebrity handlers, comedians hosted, and a judge handed out the Best in Show ribbon.The nails matched the mood: colorful gradients, dreamy washes, floral details and plenty of maximalist energy, designed to hold their own next to the prints, the pups and the beaded accessories."Fashion week in New York moves fast. Everyone's running between shows, checking their phones, trying to be everywhere at once," said Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, founder and CEO of Chillhouse. "Then there's a rescue pup on the runway in a beaded collar, and the whole room softens. It's joyful, a little ridiculous, and honestly, that's how nails should feel too. Playful, personal and completely yours."With the shows behind us, the question is what carries over into real life. "What I take from fashion week is never one exact look. It's a feeling," said Ramirez-Fulton. "This fall, that's rich color, a bit of texture, something you'd notice across the table at dinner. You don't need a runway for that. You need fifteen minutes and a set you love."The fall press-ons to look out for- Galleria Girl: oxblood brushstrokes over powder blue, for anyone reaching for wine reds this season.- Back to Scuola: espresso, slate and butter yellow, color-blocked.- Limadonna: olive green with a scattering of black dots.- Gemline: Chillhouse's pick for recreating the gem-covered Best in Show look at home.- Groovy Baby: the shortcut to the soft, aura-style gradients seen on the runway.All are available at , from $16.About ChillhouseChillhouse is a women-owned, Latina-founded self-care brand on a mission to help its community find their chill through unapologetic self-expression. Founded in 2017 on Manhattan's Lower East Side by New York native Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, the daughter of an esthetician, Chillhouse operates its flagship Nail Studio & Spa at 75 Varick Street in Soho and creates award-winning Chill Tips press-ons and Forever Wear polish, available at chillhouse and retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, CVS and Amazon. Chillhouse commits 1% of proceeds to mental health advocacy. Be Yourself. Find Your Chill.

Stephen Ramotowski

Chillhouse

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After NYFW, Chillhouse Carries Its Best in Show Energy Into Fall News Provided By The Marketing Vibe October 02, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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