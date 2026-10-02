Woven Health Collective Wins Inaugural 2026 MM+M Award For Generative AI And Synthetic Media

Introducing Imagination Through Science

When you weave Imagination Through Science, you don't just launch a brand-you create a world.

Dennis Leahy, Woven's Chief Creative Officer

Recognition highlights Woven's ability to bring artists, technologists, and scientific experts together to create imaginative, precise, and memorable campaigns.

- Dennis Leahy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Woven Health Collective announced that it won the 2026 MM+M award: Use of Generative AI (GenAI) and Synthetic Media award. The award recognizes Woven's "Imagination Through Science " campaign, which used generative AI to transform scientifically inspired structures into immersive, couture-like environments around real human subjects.

“AI expanded what was creatively possible, but technology was never the idea,” said Dennis Leahy, Chief Creative Officer at Woven Health Collective.“The idea was to make science something you could experience, to give it texture, emotion, and dimension. To transform the complexity of science into something people could not only understand, but feel.”

The team used a studio photoshoot and technical details such as lighting, lens, depth of field, and color temperature to create a visual language that extended across print, digital, video, and social channels.

“The real value of generative AI is how much bigger our teams can think," said Bart Zoni, Chief Digital, AI, and Technology Officer at Woven Health Collective. "Imagination Through Science started with people who understand both the science and the craft. AI let them take that idea further than a traditional shoot ever could, without losing the heart of the idea."

Woven's award-winning approach connects medical communications, strategy, creative, and training to help life sciences companies communicate complex science in meaningful and memorable ways.

“Imagination Through Science reflects a belief at the heart of Woven: scientific rigor and creative ambition aren't opposing forces. When you bring them together, each makes the other more powerful. That's where truly meaningful work begins,” Dennis said.

Learn more about Woven's creative and AI capabilities at: .

Vincent Keane

Woven Health Collective

+1 970-389-7552

email us here

Behind the Campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Woven Health Collective Wins Inaugural 2026 MM+M Award for Generative AI and Synthetic Media News Provided By Woven Health Collective October 02, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.