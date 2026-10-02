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Salman Khan Makes Stylish Appearance At 'Prem Keetanu' Screening In Mumbai

Salman Khan Makes Stylish Appearance At 'Prem Keetanu' Screening In Mumbai


2026-10-02 02:38:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Salman Khan turned heads at the special screening of Prem Keetanu in Mumbai on Thursday night, as he extended his support to actors Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed ahead of the film's theatrical release.

The Bollywood superstar made a stylish appearance on the red carpet in a light blue shirt, white trousers and sunglasses.

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A viral video from the event shows Salman warmly embracing Veer and Aafiya and wishing the young actors success.

Another widely discussed moment from the screening showed Salman patiently waiting for his turn for paparazzi photographs.

The event also brought together several celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, who arrived to support the film's team. Anup Soni, Sakshi Malik, and Anusha Dandekar were also spotted arriving at the venue.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu is a romantic comedy-drama and the official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam hit Premalu. The film was released in theatres across India on October 2, 2026.

The film's trailer presents a coming-of-age story centred on relationships, friendship and experiences associated with young adulthood.

Prem Keetanu is co-presented by Phars Film in association with Bhavana Studios and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films. ANI

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Khaleej Times

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