Tens Of Thousands Of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayers today at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that since the morning hours, the occupation forces have tightened their measures on the military checkpoints surrounding occupied Jerusalem, the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the gates of the Old City, imposed restrictions on the entry of worshippers to the mosque, prevented dozens of young men from reaching to perform prayers, and arrested and searched a number of them.

It is noteworthy that the occupation authorities prevent thousands of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank governorates from reaching Jerusalem to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa, and require the issuance of special permits to cross its military checkpoints that surround the holy city.