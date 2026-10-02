Eurozone Inflation Rises To Its Highest Level In Three Years

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European statistical office, Eurostat, announced that the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone rose to 3.8 percent in September 2026, compared to 3.2 percent in August, recording its highest level in three years. Eurostat explained in data released today that energy prices recorded the highest rate of increase among the components of inflation in September at 18.8 percent, compared to 14.3 percent in the previous month, while service prices rose to 3.2 percent and food prices to 1.4 percent.

The office indicated that the prices of industrial goods not related to energy experienced a slight slowdown in September, recording an increase of 1.1 percent, down 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, also rose to 2.5 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points.

The data comes at a time when the European Central Bank continues to monitor price developments, amid rising inflation to a level nearly double its 2 percent target and the impact of this on households and companies in the Eurozone.

The European Central Bank had raised key interest rates twice during the current year, bringing the main interest rate to 2.5 percent, while it did not rule out the possibility of tightening monetary policy again in the coming months, against the backdrop of price pressures.