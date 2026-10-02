MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAUCHULA, Fla., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While early-season college football leaves most sports bettors and professional handicappers guessing, BASports.com is once again demonstrating why it stands as the undisputed sports handicapping GOAT. In a major Las Vegas football handicapping contest, BASports.com has surged with an astonishing, setting a standard that no other service in the country can match.

While competitors struggle to gauge roster overhauls, transfer portals, and early-season variance, BASports.com delivers precise, high-confidence winning selections to its clients starting with the often unpredictable early-season matchups.

Nearly Half a Century of Dominance: 113 Football Contest Championships

This current 10-game win streak is just the latest chapter in a legendary 48-year track record. Since opening its doors in 1978, BASports.com has achieved what no other sports advisory service in history has accomplished: finishing #1 in 113 football handicapping contests across every major discipline, including:



NCAA College Football

National Football League (NFL)

Canadian Football League (CFL) United Football League (UFL) and predecessor spring leagues



The Secret Behind the Success: Never Sitting on Laurels

How does a service maintain a winning edge for nearly five decades while the sports betting landscape dramatically shifts?

"The reason we continue to produce spectacular, industry-leading results after 48 years is simple: we never sit on our laurels," says Dr. Bob Akmens, CEO and Founder of BASports.com. "The sports betting world evolves every single day, and if you rely on yesterday's methods, you lose. We constantly adapt, refine our approach, and leverage cutting-edge technology to stay steps ahead of the oddsmakers."

Dr. Bob personally shows sports bettors conclusive proof of BASports.com's GOAT status on a very short YouTube video.

Advanced Predictive Computer Models & Dynamic Algorithms

At the core of BASports.com's unparalleled consistency is a proprietary predictive computer model backed by advanced algorithmic engineering. Rather than relying on guesswork or gut feelings, BASports.com runs extensive simulations on every single matchup with posted odds across:

- Analyzing sharp line movement and physical market originations.- Tracking retail and sharp liquidity across state-regulated markets.- Evaluating global market sentiment and early market action.

The underlying algorithms are continuously updated and tweaked to reflect real-time conditions, weather patterns, injury reports, tactical matchups, and advanced statistical trends. This relentless recalibration is precisely why BASports.com hits the ground running early in the season-delivering high-value, high-confidence picks when the books are most vulnerable.

About BASports.com

Established in 1978, BASports.com is the world's leading sports handicapping and advisory service. Recognized across search engines and sports betting media as the sports handicapping GOAT, BASports.com has accumulated hundreds of documented #1 finish titles across all major American and international sports.

Media Contact:

Dr. Bob Akmens

CEO & Founder, BASports.com

Website:

Phone: 863-244-2131

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

To join the winning team and get immediate access to top-rated football releases, visit