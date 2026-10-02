Fixerflip.Ai Launches Version 2.1.1, Expanding Its AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Platform

FixerFlip Launches Version 2.1.1, Expanding Its AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Platform

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FixerFlip, an AI-powered real estate investment platform founded by Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, today announced the release of FixerFlip Version 2.1.1, a major product update designed to make fixer-upper investing more accessible, visual, and connected.

Built for investors and real estate professionals, FixerFlip helps users discover value-add properties, evaluate potential returns, visualize renovation opportunities, and connect with the providers needed to move a project forward.

Version 2.1.1 introduces an improved onboarding experience, a clearer role-based subscription flow, enhanced property analysis tools, and continued development of FixerFlip's provider and networking ecosystem.

“FixerFlip was created because real estate investors need more than a listing app,” said Dr. Shahinaz Soliman, Founder of FixerFlip.“They need a way to find opportunities, understand the numbers, visualize the renovation, and connect with the right people. Version 2.1.1 brings us closer to that complete ecosystem.”

Key features of FixerFlip include:

Morning Deal Radar - Helps users discover potential fixer-upper and value-add opportunities.

FlipScoreTM Property Analysis - Provides a quick investment-focused score and project insight.

AI Renovation Preview - Allows users to visualize renovation potential from property photos.

ROI and Mortgage Tools - Helps investors estimate rehab costs, resale potential, financing, and return.

Provider Marketplace - Connects investors with contractors, agents, lenders, architects, and other real estate professionals.

Project Collaboration Tools - Supports communication and coordination around potential investment projects.

Meet Investors / Discover People - A growing networking concept designed to connect users by location, role, experience, and investment interests.

Provider Verification Roadmap - Designed to improve trust by supporting license review, verified badges, and visibility controls for approved professionals.

FixerFlip is designed not only as a property search tool, but as a real estate investment network where people with shared goals can discover opportunities and collaborate.

“Our long-term vision is to build the Doximity-style professional network for real estate investing,” Dr. Soliman said.“Investors, agents, contractors, lenders, architects, designers, inspectors, and other providers should be able to connect in one trusted environment.”

The company's newest release also reflects feedback from early users and ongoing app performance testing. FixerFlip continues to focus on improving subscription conversion, user trust, provider quality, and the overall investment experience.

FixerFlip was recently recognized as“Best AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Platform of 2026” by The Insider Weekly.

FixerFlip is available on iOS and Android.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

FixerFlip

Dr. Shahinaz Soliman

Phone: 310-908-9421

Website:

Press Team

Gulf Coast Brands LLC

email us here

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FixerFlip Launches Version 2.1.1, Expanding Its AI-Powered Real Estate Investment Platform News Provided By Gulf Coast Brands LLC October 02, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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