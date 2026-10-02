Noudar Turns Qatar's Henna Tradition Into Diamond Jewellery

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Qatari jewellery designer is reimagining traditional henna with removable diamond pieces, blending Arabian heritage, modern design, and craftsmanship made entirely in Qatar. Noor Ali Hussain Alfardan, founder and designer of Noudar Jewels, unveiled new pieces at the Doha Jewellery Exhibition 2026 at the Alfardan Pavilion, including designs inspired by Arabic and Islamic culture and her signature henna collection.

For Alfardan, the idea behind the henna jewellery began with a personal experience. While she loved drawing henna, she found the traditional process difficult to maintain, particularly the scent and the time it took to fade.“I actually used to put henna on my friends' hands in school and under the slides during break time and I'd get into lots of trouble,” she recalled.

When she was older, that childhood fascination became the basis for a jewellery collection.

“I decided, well, let me make henna and diamonds and it worked perfectly,” Alfardan said.

The collection lets wearers put on and remove diamond pieces like temporary henna designs, combining different pieces to create their own patterns.“You can put it on, take it off in the evening, you can create your own style with it,” she said.“We have several different styles of henna now. You can literally create your own henna design using blade-->

The collection has become Noudar's best-selling line and has remained consistently popular, according to Alfardan. The brand, whose name comes from an ancient Arabic word for gold, draws heavily on Arabian and Islamic heritage, incorporating Omani-inspired patterns, mosaic-like forms and henna motifs into contemporary jewellery.

But behind the established brand is a designer who says her interest in jewellery began almost as soon as she could draw.“I started designing as soon as I could draw. I love to draw, I love to paint,” Alfardan said, recalling how her father took her to jewellery exhibitions and meetings from the age of six.

She later completed internships with major jewellery houses, experiences that gave her an understanding of the industry but also showed her the creative freedom that comes with having an independent brand.“At the big jewellery houses, they basically give you the diamonds and the jewels that they have and say, 'OK, design something using these in mind,'” she said.

“With my own brand, I have full creative control and full creative ability to do whatever I want. That's also like being a kid in a candy shop where you can just draw according to your imagination and go wild with it.”

Noudar began around 14 years ago with a small display and just 15 designs. Alfardan said all 15 pieces sold at the fair, and some of those early customers continue to support the brand.

Today, she is also using the Doha Jewellery Exhibition as the first public showcase for several new pieces, many of which have not yet been named.

Among them is a ring that transforms into a bracelet. Alfardan described it jokingly as a“magic trick”, but the mechanism reflects her longstanding fascination with watches and blade-->

The jewellery is designed and crafted in Qatar, something Alfardan said continues to surprise visitors.“Everyone thinks this is probably Italian-made or something,” she said.“I'm quite proud when people think that.”

She added that the reaction is particularly meaningful because of the reputation associated with Italian craftsmanship.“People refuse to believe it's been made here,” she said.“It's made in Qatar, and again, that's a compliment to us.”

For Alfardan, Noudar's international visibility is also an opportunity to represent a wider generation of Arab designers. Her pieces have been worn internationally by celebrities including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner.“When I see my jewellery on well-known people or celebrities, I don't just think of it as me there on them,” she said.

“I think of it as an Arab jewellery designer on a celebrity.”

That is also the message she wants to pass on to young designers considering entering the industry.“I'd love to see more Arabic designers out there. I'd love to see more young designers out there,” Alfardan said, urging emerging creatives to believe in their work and remain confident in their designs.“If you believe in your pieces, you love your pieces and you don't let anyone convince you otherwise, having that confidence means you can go far.”

Arabian heritage modern design Noudar Jewels