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Mwani Qatar Receives 160 Vessels In September, Up 20%

Mwani Qatar Receives 160 Vessels In September, Up 20%


2026-10-02 02:29:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mwani Qatar received 160 vessels during September, marking a growth of 20% from August 2026.

In a post on X on Thursday, Mwani Qatar announced that it handled more than 54 thousand standard containers, up 10%, around 40 thousand tons of general cargo, more than 17 thousand tons of bulk cargo, and 33 units of vehicles and equipment.

In addition, the ports received over 8 thousand heads of livestock, a 38% increase from August 2026.

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Gulf Times

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