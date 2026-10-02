Top Trending Stocks On Social Media October 2Nd

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for top trending stocks today ( October 2) on social media.

Tech stocks lead in social media buzz today. with gaming stock GameStop (NYSE:GME ): also trending, with heavy retail momentum on StockTwits and r/wallstreetbets due to a string of insider buys and a multi-week green streak. The stock is currently trading down at 23.97 -0.14 (-0.58%) but had a morning high of $24.47.

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU ) is creating massive conversations following its blowout fiscal Q4 earnings report and upbeat AI-driven outlook. The stock is currently trading at $1,090.75 -6.64, with a morning high of 1,107.86.

Fiscal Q4 2026 Highlights

Revenue of $54.23 billion versus $41.46 billion for the prior quarter and $11.32 billion for the same period last year GAAP net income of $37.70 billion, or $32.87 per diluted share Non-GAAP net income of $38.40 billion, or $33.42 per diluted share Operating cash flow of $43.97 billion versus $25.39 billion for the prior quarter and $5.73 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Revenue of $133.19 billion versus $37.38 billion for the prior year GAAP net income of $84.97 billion, or $74.33 per diluted share Non-GAAP net income of $86.76 billion, or $75.52 per diluted share Operating cash flow of $89.68 billion versus $17.53 billion for the prior year

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NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA ) continues to dominate high-volume retail and institutional discussion following a $150B buyback, Morgan Stanley's top semiconductor rating, and ongoing agentic AI hype. On September 28th NVIDIA's Board of Directors authorized a $150 billion increase to the share repurchase program, raising the remaining total program to $235 billion. This marks the largest share repurchase authorization increase in history.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA ) is trading up today, currently at $237.39 +6.53.

AI defense stocks Palantir (NasdaqPLTR ) is also seeing high daily search and sentiment volume as shares trade near active 52-week highs. The stock is trading at 192.57 +2.54 as of this report.

Yesterday Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Armada announced a partnership to deliver sovereign AI on infrastructure manufactured in the United States and allied nations, with Palantir naming Armada its Inaugural Certified Modular Data Center Partner. The joint offering combines Palantir's Sovereign AI Operating System with Armada's infrastructure layer: modular data centers, the Armada Platform that keeps every deployment under the customer's control, and the Sovereign AI Grid that connects deployments into a resilient distributed system. Enterprises and governments gain the ability to run open-weight models on compute, data, and physical infrastructure they own and control outright, deployed in months rather than years.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META ) is a consistent favorite across Reddit and financial forums due to strong AI ad revenues and ecosystem scale. The stock is trading in the green this morning, currently at 732.99 +7.06 (+0.97%).

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