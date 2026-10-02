AI Stock Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR) On The Radar

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR ).

The stock is trading at 11.51 +0.86 (+8.13%) with a morning high of $11.82. The stock caught retail investor attention following analyst H.C. Wainwright reiterating its Buy rating and $25 price target.

Recently Bitdeer AI, an AI neocloud service provider and preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner, announced that it has secured off-take commitments of more than 70% for its approximately 21.7MW capacity at its A201 data center facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia for AI Cloud business ahead of energization in Q1 2027.

Bitdeer AI has contracted more than $1.7 billion in expected revenue at this site spanning the next 5 years. The Company has now built a total expected revenue backlog of approximately $2.9 billion.

The A201 facility is a liquid-cooled facility purpose-built for rack-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 deployments, with a portion of its rack space designed to support NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform. Bitdeer AI has procured more than 100 racks of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems ahead of energization at market price from an unaffiliated third-party supplier, ensuring seamless post-energization deployment and rapid time-to-market. This procurement is subject to customary representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities and termination rights.

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Bitdeer AI is targeting up to 350MW of AI Cloud data center capacity to be delivered by the first quarter of 2028. Bitdeer AI develops data center capacity consistent with contracted demand and expects to fund that development primarily through customer prepayments, operating cash flow, and financing secured against contracted cash flows. A201 represents 21.7MW of the 350MW target and together with the recently announced A202 facility, the Johor Bahru campus will represent 86.8MW of AI Cloud data center capacity. The Johor Bahru build-out advances Bitdeer AI's strategy of developing high-density AI infrastructure in markets with strong power availability and proximity to fast-growing enterprise AI demand.

Demand for uncontracted capacity at Bitdeer AI's other AI Cloud sites remains strong. Bitdeer AI's active pipeline for AI cloud capacity exceeds $10 billion. Contract value per megawatt varies with service mix, contract duration and site. Bitdeer AI expects the pipeline for AI Cloud capacity to continue to increase.

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