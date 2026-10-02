403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US$136.3 Billion Investment Wave Opens A Historic Opportunity For Vietnam's Energy Equipment Market
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – A US$136.3 billion investment pipeline for power generation and grids to 2030 is opening a new race in technology, equipment and supply capability. Against this backdrop, GEEC 2027 – organised by VEFAC (the operator of the Vietnam Exposition Center, VEC) in partnership with dmg events (Dubai) – will bring together hundreds of companies and experts at VEC from 24–26 February 2027, creating a direct meeting point between domestic investment demand and global energy suppliers.
Power demand drives investment in generation and grids According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), electricity generation and imports across the national system reached 171.54 billion kWh in the first six months of 2026, up 9.85% year on year, while peak system load hit a record high of 57,537 MW. This growth is adding pressure on the pace of investment in generation and grids.
Industry and construction remain the largest electricity consumers, meaning that a stable power supply has a direct bearing on production and on the competitiveness of the economy.
By 2030, the revised National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) targets commercial electricity output of around 500.4–557.8 billion kWh and total generating capacity of 183,291–236,363 MW. Over the same period, investment needs are estimated at around US$118.2 billion for power generation and around US$18.1 billion for the transmission grid. This scale of investment is increasing demand for equipment and engineering services across design, installation, operation and maintenance.
The revised PDP8 also targets 10,000–16,300 MW of battery storage by 2030, several times the 300 MW target set in the original PDP8. This comes with a requirement for utility-scale solar plants to incorporate battery storage equivalent to at least 10% of their capacity, with two hours of storage duration. The change is already driving demand for power conversion systems, energy management, control, safety and integration services.
On the grid side, the revised PDP8 also sets out new construction of 12,944 km of 500 kV lines and 15,307 km of 220 kV lines over the 2025–2030 period. This leaves considerable room for growth in the market for substation equipment, protection and control systems, engineering design, construction, digitalised operation and maintenance.
Grid investment is also accelerating. In the first seven months of this year, EVN and its units started construction on 98 projects and energised 100 grid projects at voltages from 110 kV to 500 kV. The ability to meet technical standards, delivery schedules and operational requirements has therefore become a key criterion for suppliers.
At the same time, domestic energy security remains closely exposed to volatility in international supply chains. The International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that around 27% of Asia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports depend on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz – a chokepoint carrying significant geopolitical risk. Proactively diversifying supply, scaling up renewables, expanding storage and upgrading the grid are therefore central to strengthening the resilience of Vietnam's energy system.
In addition, the target of establishing two inter-regional renewable energy industry and service centres by 2030 requires the combined effort of the entire ecosystem. Investors' need to identify the right technologies and reliable supply partners is therefore more pressing than ever.
At the strategic level, Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW identifies ensuring national energy security as a key foundation for the country's development and underlines the need to step up international cooperation and energy connectivity within ASEAN. This direction gives Vietnam further grounds to expand domestic supply capacity while progressively strengthening its role in the regional energy ecosystem.
GEEC 2027: Where investment demand meets the global supply chain To connect domestic investment capital with global supply chains, Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam (GEEC) has been launched as a landmark meeting point. The event is organised by Vietnam Exhibition Fair Centre Joint Stock Company (VEFAC, the operator of VEC) in partnership with dmg events (Dubai), a member of the UK-based Daily Mail & General Trust group, and is scheduled to take place at VEC from 24 to 26 February 2027.
The foundations for the event were laid in November 2025, when VEC and dmg events signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's most influential energy events. GEEC is the first initiative under the partnership and is also seen as the starting point of a long-term strategy to integrate Vietnam more deeply into the international energy network.
ADIPEC is regarded as the meeting place for the entire global energy ecosystem: its 2025 edition drew more than 239,000 attendees from 172 countries, 2,250 companies and over 1,800 speakers. Bringing that experience to Vietnam, GEEC aims to become the gateway for the international energy community to access the Vietnamese market, and an essential destination for investors and technology and equipment providers seeking to take part in the country's new energy investment cycle.
With a target footprint of up to 80,000 m2, GEEC 2027 is expected to bring together more than 800 exhibitors and attract over 30,000 visitors, more than 450 speakers and 1,000 senior delegates from Vietnam and abroad.
Unlike conventional trade shows, GEEC covers the full energy value chain, from traditional energy sources to renewables, new technologies and energy transition solutions. It also combines the exhibition with conferences, business matchmaking and technical exchange. Investors can explore technologies and assess suppliers, while exhibitors can meet partners with investment, procurement or project delivery needs.
A defining feature of GEEC 2027 is its ability to bring together Vietnam's entire energy ecosystem. The event is expected to feature the country's leading energy groups and corporations, alongside major companies in power, oil and gas, LNG, coal and minerals, renewables, transmission, energy logistics and technology. The simultaneous presence of the core enterprises responsible for safeguarding national energy security will provide a comprehensive picture of Vietnam's energy ecosystem in a single venue.
Internationally, through dmg events' portfolio of more than 115 events, GEEC not only connects the domestic market but also opens opportunities for Vietnamese companies to engage directly with leading energy corporations, project developers, investment funds and technology providers from the Middle East, Europe, North America and Asia.
Timing also makes GEEC 2027 an opportunity not to be missed. The 2026–2030 period is when many LNG-to-power, transmission, renewable energy, energy storage and related infrastructure projects move into implementation at the same time.
At a working session on 28 July 2026, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc highlighted the significance of the event and welcomed the partnership between VEFAC and dmg events in organising international exhibitions and conferences in Vietnam. The Standing Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the partnership offers an opportunity for Vietnam to connect with a network of leading global businesses, corporations and investors, while helping to promote trade and investment and expand international cooperation in the energy sector.
A day earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung received Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events – a group with more than 20 years of experience in organising international events and exhibitions, particularly in the energy and construction sectors – at the ministry's headquarters. The two consecutive high-level meetings indicate that Government leaders' interest extends beyond a single exhibition to the long-term presence of an international events network in Vietnam.
The meetings also signalled that energy is now directly linked to Vietnam's high-growth targets. Electricity demand is rising not only from manufacturing and business activity but also from the growth of data centres, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. The drive to build a diversified, modern and sustainable energy system is therefore widening the scope for capital, advanced technologies and international cooperation models.
Notably, Government leaders affirmed their readiness to help present Vietnam's energy sector development plans, and priority projects seeking investment, to international partners. The Standing Deputy PM directed ministries and agencies to step up information sharing and encourage Vietnamese companies to take part in events organised by dmg events, find partners and expand cooperation. Measures to facilitate administrative procedures, entry and exit, visas for experts and investors, and customs clearance for exhibition goods will also be studied in accordance with regulations.
This provides an important foundation for GEEC 2027 to move beyond the scope of an exhibition and become a convergence point for the entire Vietnamese and international energy ecosystem – where policy direction, investment projects, capital, technology, supply chains and strategic partners meet. From that meeting point, Vietnam will have a stronger basis to raise its profile as a destination for global energy events and progressively realise its ambition to become a new hub for energy connectivity in Southeast Asia.
Combining VEC's modern infrastructure with dmg events' global partner network, GEEC 2027 is set to give Vietnamese companies a strong boost: faster access to leading-edge technologies, a shorter search for partners and a prime opportunity in the US$136.3 billion energy investment wave. Vietnam is entering its largest energy investment cycle to date, and GEEC 2027 will be an entry point for companies to take part in shaping the region's energy future.
Find out more and register to attend or exhibit at:
or call +84 969 599 900
Power demand drives investment in generation and grids According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), electricity generation and imports across the national system reached 171.54 billion kWh in the first six months of 2026, up 9.85% year on year, while peak system load hit a record high of 57,537 MW. This growth is adding pressure on the pace of investment in generation and grids.
Industry and construction remain the largest electricity consumers, meaning that a stable power supply has a direct bearing on production and on the competitiveness of the economy.
By 2030, the revised National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) targets commercial electricity output of around 500.4–557.8 billion kWh and total generating capacity of 183,291–236,363 MW. Over the same period, investment needs are estimated at around US$118.2 billion for power generation and around US$18.1 billion for the transmission grid. This scale of investment is increasing demand for equipment and engineering services across design, installation, operation and maintenance.
The revised PDP8 also targets 10,000–16,300 MW of battery storage by 2030, several times the 300 MW target set in the original PDP8. This comes with a requirement for utility-scale solar plants to incorporate battery storage equivalent to at least 10% of their capacity, with two hours of storage duration. The change is already driving demand for power conversion systems, energy management, control, safety and integration services.
On the grid side, the revised PDP8 also sets out new construction of 12,944 km of 500 kV lines and 15,307 km of 220 kV lines over the 2025–2030 period. This leaves considerable room for growth in the market for substation equipment, protection and control systems, engineering design, construction, digitalised operation and maintenance.
Grid investment is also accelerating. In the first seven months of this year, EVN and its units started construction on 98 projects and energised 100 grid projects at voltages from 110 kV to 500 kV. The ability to meet technical standards, delivery schedules and operational requirements has therefore become a key criterion for suppliers.
At the same time, domestic energy security remains closely exposed to volatility in international supply chains. The International Energy Agency (IEA) notes that around 27% of Asia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports depend on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz – a chokepoint carrying significant geopolitical risk. Proactively diversifying supply, scaling up renewables, expanding storage and upgrading the grid are therefore central to strengthening the resilience of Vietnam's energy system.
In addition, the target of establishing two inter-regional renewable energy industry and service centres by 2030 requires the combined effort of the entire ecosystem. Investors' need to identify the right technologies and reliable supply partners is therefore more pressing than ever.
At the strategic level, Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW identifies ensuring national energy security as a key foundation for the country's development and underlines the need to step up international cooperation and energy connectivity within ASEAN. This direction gives Vietnam further grounds to expand domestic supply capacity while progressively strengthening its role in the regional energy ecosystem.
GEEC 2027: Where investment demand meets the global supply chain To connect domestic investment capital with global supply chains, Global Energy Exhibition & Congress Vietnam (GEEC) has been launched as a landmark meeting point. The event is organised by Vietnam Exhibition Fair Centre Joint Stock Company (VEFAC, the operator of VEC) in partnership with dmg events (Dubai), a member of the UK-based Daily Mail & General Trust group, and is scheduled to take place at VEC from 24 to 26 February 2027.
The foundations for the event were laid in November 2025, when VEC and dmg events signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, one of the world's most influential energy events. GEEC is the first initiative under the partnership and is also seen as the starting point of a long-term strategy to integrate Vietnam more deeply into the international energy network.
ADIPEC is regarded as the meeting place for the entire global energy ecosystem: its 2025 edition drew more than 239,000 attendees from 172 countries, 2,250 companies and over 1,800 speakers. Bringing that experience to Vietnam, GEEC aims to become the gateway for the international energy community to access the Vietnamese market, and an essential destination for investors and technology and equipment providers seeking to take part in the country's new energy investment cycle.
With a target footprint of up to 80,000 m2, GEEC 2027 is expected to bring together more than 800 exhibitors and attract over 30,000 visitors, more than 450 speakers and 1,000 senior delegates from Vietnam and abroad.
Unlike conventional trade shows, GEEC covers the full energy value chain, from traditional energy sources to renewables, new technologies and energy transition solutions. It also combines the exhibition with conferences, business matchmaking and technical exchange. Investors can explore technologies and assess suppliers, while exhibitors can meet partners with investment, procurement or project delivery needs.
A defining feature of GEEC 2027 is its ability to bring together Vietnam's entire energy ecosystem. The event is expected to feature the country's leading energy groups and corporations, alongside major companies in power, oil and gas, LNG, coal and minerals, renewables, transmission, energy logistics and technology. The simultaneous presence of the core enterprises responsible for safeguarding national energy security will provide a comprehensive picture of Vietnam's energy ecosystem in a single venue.
Internationally, through dmg events' portfolio of more than 115 events, GEEC not only connects the domestic market but also opens opportunities for Vietnamese companies to engage directly with leading energy corporations, project developers, investment funds and technology providers from the Middle East, Europe, North America and Asia.
Timing also makes GEEC 2027 an opportunity not to be missed. The 2026–2030 period is when many LNG-to-power, transmission, renewable energy, energy storage and related infrastructure projects move into implementation at the same time.
At a working session on 28 July 2026, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc highlighted the significance of the event and welcomed the partnership between VEFAC and dmg events in organising international exhibitions and conferences in Vietnam. The Standing Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the partnership offers an opportunity for Vietnam to connect with a network of leading global businesses, corporations and investors, while helping to promote trade and investment and expand international cooperation in the energy sector.
A day earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung received Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events – a group with more than 20 years of experience in organising international events and exhibitions, particularly in the energy and construction sectors – at the ministry's headquarters. The two consecutive high-level meetings indicate that Government leaders' interest extends beyond a single exhibition to the long-term presence of an international events network in Vietnam.
The meetings also signalled that energy is now directly linked to Vietnam's high-growth targets. Electricity demand is rising not only from manufacturing and business activity but also from the growth of data centres, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. The drive to build a diversified, modern and sustainable energy system is therefore widening the scope for capital, advanced technologies and international cooperation models.
Notably, Government leaders affirmed their readiness to help present Vietnam's energy sector development plans, and priority projects seeking investment, to international partners. The Standing Deputy PM directed ministries and agencies to step up information sharing and encourage Vietnamese companies to take part in events organised by dmg events, find partners and expand cooperation. Measures to facilitate administrative procedures, entry and exit, visas for experts and investors, and customs clearance for exhibition goods will also be studied in accordance with regulations.
This provides an important foundation for GEEC 2027 to move beyond the scope of an exhibition and become a convergence point for the entire Vietnamese and international energy ecosystem – where policy direction, investment projects, capital, technology, supply chains and strategic partners meet. From that meeting point, Vietnam will have a stronger basis to raise its profile as a destination for global energy events and progressively realise its ambition to become a new hub for energy connectivity in Southeast Asia.
Combining VEC's modern infrastructure with dmg events' global partner network, GEEC 2027 is set to give Vietnamese companies a strong boost: faster access to leading-edge technologies, a shorter search for partners and a prime opportunity in the US$136.3 billion energy investment wave. Vietnam is entering its largest energy investment cycle to date, and GEEC 2027 will be an entry point for companies to take part in shaping the region's energy future.
Find out more and register to attend or exhibit at:
or call +84 969 599 900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment