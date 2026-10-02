Al Salam Bank And J.P. Morgan Payments Feature Overnight Murabaha Liquidity Solution

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Al Salam Bank, Bahrain's largest and fastest growing domestic bank, features the successful implementation of J.P. Morgan Payments' Overnight Murabaha solution as the first bank globally to adopt the service as a key part of its asset and liability management framework. The implementation of this innovative liquidity management tool reflects Al Salam Bank's pioneering approach to treasury and liquidity management while reinforcing its commitment to adopt advanced solutions to enhance efficiency and performance.

The milestone was featured during the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix in Malaysia attended by senior representatives from Al Salam Bank and J.P. Morgan Payments, underscoring the strength of the longstanding relationship and collective role in advancing financial solutions on a global scale. The Overnight Murabaha offering is increasingly relevant amid growing global demand for Shari'a-accepted financial services, particularly across Asia, where the Islamic finance ecosystem continues to expand.

Launched in 2026, the Overnight Murabaha solution enables banks to generate Murabaha-based overnight returns on balances held within nostro accounts with J.P. Morgan Payments. The solution is designed to enhance liquidity optimization and strengthen treasury operations by enabling banks to deploy short-term funds more efficiently. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the longstanding relationship between Al Salam Bank and J.P. Morgan Payments, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in financial services.

Commenting on the occasion, Rafik Nayed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Salam Bank, said:“This collaboration marks a key milestone in the evolution of liquidity management across the financial services sector, with Al Salam Bank becoming the first bank globally to implement J.P. Morgan Payments' Overnight Murabaha solution. Our relationship with J.P. Morgan Payments reflects a clear strategic priority of translating global connectivity into practical capabilities. This pioneering implementation underscores our commitment to advancing banking solutions through innovation that addresses evolving business needs.”

Hooi Ching Wong, Senior Country Officer, J.P. Morgan Malaysia and ASEAN Head of Corporate Sales, J.P. Morgan said,“Our longstanding relationship with Al Salam Bank is built on trust and a shared commitment to developing solutions for a changing treasury landscape. This collaboration demonstrates the value of combining our global payments capabilities with a deep understanding of our clients' requirements.”

The introduction of this solution reinforces Al Salam Bank's continued focus on enhancing its treasury and financial institutions' capabilities through the adoption of globally recognized best practices. Through strategic collaborations and differentiated offerings, the bank continues to support the development of the Islamic finance industry while delivering tangible value to its stakeholders.

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