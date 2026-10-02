USD/CAD Forecast 02/10: Key Resistance In Focus (Video)
- The U.S. dollar has continued its march higher against the Canadian dollar on Thursday as interest rates continue to climb in America and the interest-rate differential continues to be intact.
So, a little overbought condition here. If we get some reason to think that maybe the economy is cooling down a little bit in the U.S., that might be the excuse needed to short the USD/CAD pair. If you're already long in this pair, then you need to be aware of that jobs report causing volatility in the morning.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our USD/CAD analysis? Here is our list of the top 10 brokers worth reviewing.
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