USD/JPY Forecast 02/10: ¥159 Breakout Ahead Of NFP (Video)
- The U.S. dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session here on Thursday to slice through the 200-day EMA and the 50-day EMA indicators, but we've given that back.
You position-size accordingly and just trade your market. I like the idea that I get paid at the end of every day, just like if I'm long dollars against the Swiss franc. This one's a little different because of that BOJ intervention risk, but ultimately, the interest-rate differential is still wide enough that you can drive a truck through.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWant to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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